Final Reckoning Gives The Most Tragic Character From The First Mission: Impossible The Ending He Deserves

Spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" follow.

Ethan Hunt needs you to trust him one last time as "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" flies into theaters, signaling the potential end for the Impossible Mission Force. Once again, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are pulling out all the stops and the results are ... slightly disappointing (you can read my review here).

Advertisement

I'm a big fan of this franchise, so I'm always up to watch Tom Cruise risk his life in the name of entertainment. But "The Final Reckoning" is a bit of a mixed bag. Sure, it has some incredible stunts (the grand finale, where Cruise dangles from a biplane, is jaw-dropping), but the film is heavy on exposition and callbacks to previous films.

One of the biggest callbacks involves the return of a character we haven't seen since the very first "Mission: Impossible" movie released back in 1996. And while I'm not sure anyone expected to see this character again, I have to admit that the arc and closure he's given in "The Final Reckoning" makes for a surprisingly emotional and rewarding experience. Of course, I'm talking about William Donloe, an extremely unlucky CIA analyst who had his life seemingly ruined by the machinations of Ethan Hunt.

Advertisement