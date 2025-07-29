James McAvoy And Angelina Jolie's 2008 Comic Book Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not Marvel. It's not DC. But a comic book movie is currently dominating Netflix's most-watched film charts. The movie in question is "Wanted." Released by Universal Pictures in 2008, it's a (very loose) adaptation of the Mark Millar and J.G. Jones comic book of the same name, which was originally published by Top Cow. Now, some 17 odd years later, it's finding new life once again thanks to streaming.

According to FlixPatrol, director Timur Bekmambetov's "Wanted" was trending in Netflix's top 10 charts all of last week, hovering between the seventh and ninth spots. It was, admittedly, no competition for Adam Sander's "Happy Gilmore 2," which is confidently in the number 1 spot, but it's still not bad for a movie that is nearly two decades old. The film starred a then-rising actor James McAvoy ("Atonement") in the lead role alongside Angelina Jolie, who was arguably at or near the height of her powers as an A-list star at the time.

"Wanted" specifically centers on Wesley (McAvoy), an unhappy and seemingly ordinary young man who, upon meeting a mysterious woman named Fox (Jolie), is introduced to the Fraternity, a secret society of assassins led by the enigmatic Sloan (Morgan Freeman). In time, Wes learns that his long-lost father was actually killed while working for the Fraternity, and he has been selected to find the person who committed the murder.

Audiences largely remember the movie for its inventive curved-bullet physics, along with its kinetic shootout scenes. It was very much of its time and essentially sold as being "'The Matrix,' but with assassins in the real world." This was also before McAvoy played a younger Charles Xavier in 2011's "X-Men: First Class," which elevated him to another level of stardom. At the time, though, "Wanted" was his most high-profile blockbuster. Clearly, audiences hold something of a soft spot for it. Having a cast that also includes the likes of Jolie and Freeman certainly doesn't hurt the re-watchability factor either.