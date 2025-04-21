Scarlett Johansson's Polarizing Sci-Fi Action Movie Becomes A Netflix Hit After 11 Years

Luc Besson's outlandish 2014 sci-fi actioner "Lucy" was a bigger hit than you remember. Modestly budgeted at only $40 million (much of which likely went to the salary of star Scarlett Johansson) and armed with an incredibly ludicrous plot, "Lucy" made over $450 million at the international box office, baffling just about everyone. Critics were merely warm on "Lucy," giving it largely indifferent and/or vaguely positive reviews. The movie has a 67% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 236 reviews), with the words "silly" and "ridiculous" being used a lot to describe it.

As of this writing, "Lucy" is becoming a hit again on Netflix, with /FlixPatrol reporting that the film has ranked among the service's top 10 movies in the U.S. since (at least) April 15, 2025, on through to April 21. No one can really say why an 11-year-old sci-fi thriller has suddenly grabbed the attention of so many Netflix subscribers, but we might be able to theorize that the movie's combination of amusing sci-fi ideas, slick action, and a dazzling Hollywood film star will always find an audience. Besson himself has become persona non grata in the movie community due to several accusations of sexual misconduct (paired with the fact that he started dating his second wife when she was 15 and he was 32). The charges against Besson have been dropped due to lack of evidence, but he hasn't had a hit in a while. His career wasn't helped by the fact that his 2017 film "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" bombed pretty hard, either.

Regardless, Netflix subscribers are distracted by the glittery flash of "Lucy," happy to watch Johansson play a woman enhanced by superpower-granting drugs that allow her to kick ass with aplomb. Never mind that the end of the film is, as critics have pointed out, utter nonsense.