A 2017 Sci-Fi Flop Is A Massive Streaming Hit On Max

A major box office disappointment is experiencing a small reprieve on the Max streaming service after its disastrous 2017 debut. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" was written and directed by Luc Besson, and is an adaptation of the French comic series "Valérian and Laureline," by writer Pierre Christin and illustrator Jean-Claude Mézières. It stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as special operatives tasked with maintaining order throughout space for the human race. While there is plenty of sci-fi spectacle on display in "Valerian," there's also a love story at the heart of the film, with Valerian chasing his sidekick despite her consistent refusal to indulge his romantic desires. After the pair are dispatched to the intergalactic city of Alpha, they uncover a dark threat to the city and must work together to save both Alpha and the rest of the universe.

Clearly a passion project for Besson, who had loved the "Valérian and Laureline" comic since he was a kid, the film ultimately proved to be nothing short of a disaster, both critically and commercially. Besson's own EuropaCorp studio also helped finance the film, which became the most expensive independently financed film ever made with a budget of $180 million and an expensive sci-fi flop. The director also fully immersed himself in the project, creating 6,000 drawings, a 100-page bible solely about the city of Alpha, and overseeing more than 2,734 VFX shots.

It's a real shame, then, that the movie — which needed to make at least $400 million globally to make any sort of profit — made just $215 million at the global box office. Besson, who previously oversaw "The Fifth Element," had seemingly proven his sci-fi bonafides by the time he came to direct "Valerian," but his passion project just didn't pan out. It will surely be little consolation to Besson, but immediately after one of 2024's worst horror movies became a streaming hit on Max, his film is now climbing the streamer's charts almost a decade after it first bowed in theaters.