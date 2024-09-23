A Different Man Review: Sebastian Stan Astounds In This Brilliant, Pitch-Black Oddity [Fantastic Fest]

If you're wondering why Marvel star and all-around handsome man Sebastian Stan is buried under heavy prosthetics to play Edward, a character with severe facial differences in "A Different Man," well, the movie wants you to wonder. More than anyone else, the film knows how cinema has treated folks who look different, transforming them into either grotesque monsters or tragic martyrs with no degree of humanity or nuance. And when Edward undergoes an experimental medical procedure and emerges looking like a guy who can lead Hollywood movies, the film wants you to experience some level of discomfort. Why does this guy need to change? Is this for his benefit or for the benefit of strangers who pass him on the street?

Those questions are already bouncing around your brain like bullets when the film introduces Oswald, played Adam Pearson, an actor with actual facial differences due to neurofibromatosis. As one may know from his roles in "Under the Skin" and "Chained For Life," Pearson is a charismatic, engaging performer (although "A Different Man" allows him to be hilarious in ways previously unseen). He commands the screen to such a degree that one wonders why a traditionally good looking man like Stan needs to bury himself under prosthetics to play a role like this in the first place.

And that's the point. The question is the point, and it's one that the film approaches from a variety of angles, both playful and intense. (If it feels like I'm being opaque in my plot description here, I am, and it's for your benefit, dear reader.) Edward and Oswald find themselves on a collision course in a story flavored and scored like a thriller but with the building blocks of something closer to Larry David or Albert Books on his most cynical days.