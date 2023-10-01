Is Wanted 2 Happening, Or Are We Done Curving Bullets?

Timur Bekmambatov's 2008 action thriller "Wanted" might be one of the more outlandish films of its era. Based very, very loosely on the comic book by Mark Millar and J.G. Jones, "Wanted" was about a put-upon office wonk named Wesley (James McAvoy) who learns from a mysterious babe named Fox (Angelina Jolie) that his father was secretly an assassin and that he has inherited secret assassin superpowers. Without much concentration, Wesley can shoot the wings off of flies, something he never knew he could do. Wesley is then inducted into a secret assassin's guild called the Fraternity. There, he is trained to shoot bullets in such a way that their paths curve.

This is a standard "chosen one" plot. Do you think you're plain and ordinary? It turns out you're a secret assassin who is wanted (get it?) by both the world at large and by Angelina Jolie.

The Fraternity is run by the mysterious Mr. Sloane (Morgan Freeman) who takes instructions from ... are you sitting down? ... a magical loom. Yes, there is a loom in the attic of the Fraternity and its random weavings somehow reach into the very fabric of the universe and give secret messages about who should live and who should die. The Fraternity commits acts of violence based largely on the caprices of textiles.

Comic book fans are likely wailing at the massive differences between the film and the source material. We'll address those below.

"Wanted," for however silly it is, was a massive hit, making over $342 million worldwide. 15 years later, however, there has still been no sequel. Let's delve into what we currently know about a "Wanted 2," if it's still happening, and what the filmmakers have said.