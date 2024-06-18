Bad Boys: Ride Or Die's Box Office Success Re-Cements Will Smith's A-List Star Status
Over the weekend, "Inside Out 2" gave the box office a much-needed shot of life with a record-breaking $155 million opening domestically. Pixar's acclaimed sequel also posted the biggest opening ever for an animated film globally. That has, understandably, taken the lion's share of attention in the press. Not to be lost in the conversation though is the fact that "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" managed to hold surprisingly strong against Disney's animated juggernaut. In the process, it cemented Will Smith (once again) as one of Hollywood's biggest A-list movie stars.
While "Inside Out 2" was dominating the charts, "Ride or Die" managed to drop just 40% in its second weekend, adding another $33.7 million domestically. This comes after the fourth film in the "Bad Boys" franchise topped the charts the previous weekend with a $56.5 million haul. It also grossed just shy of $31 million overseas over the weekend, bringing its running global total to $214.6 million. If it can hold well in the coming weeks, it should have no problem clearing $400 million worldwide by the end of its run. Since Sony kept the budget pretty reasonable at $100 million, it will be a profitable venture for the studio.
It wouldn't be hard to imagine pretty much all of the competition being buried by a blockbuster the size of "Inside Out 2," particularly in the pandemic era. The fact that "Bad Boys" held so strongly has a lot to do with the fact that the R-rated action flick was going for a different crowd, that much is certain. But it also speaks volumes about Smith's enduring star power, even after a period of major uncertainty.
Will Smith remains one of the world's biggest movie stars
Smith, the star of such hits as "Independence Day" and "I Am Legend," infamously slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast in 2022. That same night, Smith finally won the Oscar he had been chasing for most of his career for his work in "King Richard." Smith was banned from the Oscars for a full decade over the incident, and there was a pervasive feeling that his career might never recover. While I'm not here to comment on whether Smith's career should or should not recover, the court of public opinion has weighed in and, resoundingly, they seem to have forgiven the actor for the slap. Either that or they just don't care.
Regardless, Smith now reclaims his place atop Hollywood's A-list. He has now helped make "Bad Boys" a $1 billion franchise along with his co-star and partner in crime Martin Lawrence. Smith has had gigantic hits to his name dating back nearly 30 years to "Independence Day" in 1996. He has rarely spent much time without finding himself atop the charts in a new film in the years since, and his films have grossed nearly $10 billion worldwide collectively. Those movies range from sci-fi films such as "Men in Black" to original rom-coms like "Hitch." Smith helped launch franchises such as "Suicide Squad" and he helped make Disney's live-action "Aladdin" a $1 billion hit. Audiences still love him, that much is clear.
The big question now is what Smith does next. "Ride or Die" made a lot of sense given that "Bad Boys for Life" was such a big hit in 2020. Will he return to another once popular franchise, perhaps pulling the trigger on "I Am Legend 2?" Or is he going to try and get an original project off the ground? Either way, it's clear audiences will show up for the right film with Smith in it. More importantly, it's probably because of Smith, not despite him.
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is in theaters now.