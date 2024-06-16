Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Drives The Franchise Past A Billion Dollar Box Office Milestone

Asked by Empire magazine earlier this year whether their characters utter the classic "Lethal Weapon" line "I'm too old for this s**t" in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," Will Smith and Martin Lawrence gave a passionate reply. "We refuse! We refuse!" said Smith. "We refuse to give it any power! We are as young as we feel!" concurred Lawrence. The box office certainly seems to agree, with "Ride or Die" riding in with a $56.5 million debut last weekend. Now, according to Smith himself, the fourth movie has officially carried the franchise as a whole past $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, "Ride or Die" will soon be celebrating its own personal milestone. The movie was knocked down from the box office No. 1 spot this weekend by the arrival of Pixar's "Inside Out 2," but it's expected to gross another $31.5 million that will take its domestic total past $100 million (per The Hollywood Reporter). An animated family movie and an R-rated action-comedy have very different target audiences, so "Inside Out 2" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" are serving up a neat bit of counter-programming that no doubt has theater owners breathing a sigh of relief.

This is Smith's first theatrical release since he notoriously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars. While his 10-year ban from the Academy Awards still has a lot of time left on the ticker, it doesn't look like the incident has diminished his ability to bring in the big bucks at the box office.