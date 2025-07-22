How To Watch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning At Home
It's hard to believe the "Mission: Impossible" film series as we know it has come to a close (maybe). This franchise has practically dominated Tom Cruise's career for the better part of the last 30 years, culminating in "The Final Reckoning," a messy yet nevertheless still thrilling motion picture full of spectacle like only Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie can deliver.
"The Final Reckoning" is the rare entry in the "Mission: Impossible" property that tries to tie together events from the previous installments, even making "Mission: Impossible III" a crux point of the entire franchise and bringing a forgotten character from the original 1996 film back. It doesn't always work, but when it does, it makes the whole thing feel bigger and heightens the stakes as Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is forced to reexamine his past in order to accomplish the mission at hand.
Of course, as audiences have come to expect, "The Final Reckoning" also features incredible stunts. As our own Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, "Whatever flaws the film suffers from, it attempts to pull out all the stops with a grand finale so intense that I genuinely felt like I was going to throw up (complimentary)." The movie's biplane fight climax, in particular, is a stunning piece of filmmaking and deserves to be experienced in the biggest screen available.
However, if you somehow weren't able to catch "The Final Reckoning" in theaters, we have good news. You'll soon be able to watch the movie at home when it's released on digital August 19, 2025.
The Final Reckoning is coming home (and will include several bonus features)
Though Paramount didn't specify the pricing in its press release, it's safe to assume the latest (last?) "Mission: Impossible" movie will be available to purchase digitally for $24.99 and available to rent for $19.99 from all the usual suspects (Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV). Those who purchase the film will also get some bonus features, which is rare nowadays, seeing as studios don't like to spend money on any behind-the-scenes material. If you prefer to support physical media, the film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting October 14, 2025.
Here's a complete rundown of the bonus features for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" (and their official descriptions):
-
"Taking Flight" — Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie take you through the biplanes stunt. Witness them push things to the next level to capture these incredible flight sequences.
-
"To The Depths" — Dive in with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to explore every detail of the water tank/moving gimbal, the special masks/water suits, and the rigorous planning and execution of this one-of-a-kind stunt.
-
"To The North" — Journey with the cast and crew to see how they filmed in extreme conditions to create the breathtaking sequence in the high Arctic of Svalbard.
-
"Through the Mine" — Explore the Middleton Mine as the team highlights the risks, challenges, and practical elements to pull off this incredible action sequence.
-
"The Score" — A behind-the-scenes look at the original music composed for the film.
-
Deleted Footage Montage with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie— Director Christopher McQuarrie shares some of the stunning, never-before-seen deleted shots that did not make the final film.
-
Olifants River Canyon with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie— Director Christopher McQuarrie details the difficulties of shooting the dangerous, low level flying sequence through the Olifants River Canyon in South Africa.
-
Biplane Transfer with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise — Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie discuss the challenges of filming the highly technical and extremely dangerous biplane transfer stunt at high altitudes.
Additionally, the film includes three different commentary tracks, including one with McQuarrie and Cruise; one with McQuarrie, editor Eddie Hamilton, and first assistant director Mary Boulding; and one with composers Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey, and score producer Cécile Tournesac.