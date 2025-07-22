How To Watch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning At Home

It's hard to believe the "Mission: Impossible" film series as we know it has come to a close (maybe). This franchise has practically dominated Tom Cruise's career for the better part of the last 30 years, culminating in "The Final Reckoning," a messy yet nevertheless still thrilling motion picture full of spectacle like only Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie can deliver.

"The Final Reckoning" is the rare entry in the "Mission: Impossible" property that tries to tie together events from the previous installments, even making "Mission: Impossible III" a crux point of the entire franchise and bringing a forgotten character from the original 1996 film back. It doesn't always work, but when it does, it makes the whole thing feel bigger and heightens the stakes as Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is forced to reexamine his past in order to accomplish the mission at hand.

Of course, as audiences have come to expect, "The Final Reckoning" also features incredible stunts. As our own Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, "Whatever flaws the film suffers from, it attempts to pull out all the stops with a grand finale so intense that I genuinely felt like I was going to throw up (complimentary)." The movie's biplane fight climax, in particular, is a stunning piece of filmmaking and deserves to be experienced in the biggest screen available.

However, if you somehow weren't able to catch "The Final Reckoning" in theaters, we have good news. You'll soon be able to watch the movie at home when it's released on digital August 19, 2025.