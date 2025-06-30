Gerard Butler's Most Underrated Action Movie Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

Gerard Butler is the undisputed king of modern trash cinema, and that is a moniker he should feel proud of. Too many contemporary mainstream action movies are toothless and bland, but Butler's flicks have a little bit of dirt and blood in their nails, which is why he's a go-to actor for fans of big-budget exploitation fare. Whether he's chain-smoking and eating donuts in "Den of Thieves" or shooting terrorists in the "Has Fallen" franchise, Big Gerry's character's are reminiscent of the burly, everyman, macho heroes of yesteryear — and he plays them all with a cheeky twinkle in his eye.

This brings us to "Plane," the Jean-François Richet-directed '90s throwback that's currently flying high in Netflix's top 10, according to FlixPatrol. In this underrated gem, Butler plays Brodie Torrance, a pilot who must protect his passengers from ruthless rebels after their aircraft lands on a dangerous island in the middle of nowhere. Most of the passengers are helpless and far from equipped to fight, so Brodie has to team up with Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a soldier who everyone suspects is a homicidal maniac, to save the day. Cue the carnage.

"Plane" is a simple, no-holds-barred thrill ride that sits comfortably alongside the violent flicks that have turned Butler into royalty among genre buffs. What's more, it allowed him to play a character he found interesting due to the fact Brodie isn't a clean-cut, goody-two-shoes.