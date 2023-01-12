Plane's Gerard Butler And Mike Colter On That Big Oner Fight, A Possible Sequel, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Mr. Butler, I would love to know about the gritty hand-to-hand fight scene in the shack. How do you approach something like that as an actor, but also as a producer?

Butler: As a producer? Well, there was much discussion, shall we say, about how to shoot this scene, because for myself and [director] Jean-François [Richet], we both wanted to do it in a oner, and we had the best cameraman, Eric Catelan. We fell in love with this guy. He's so talented. But to do a fight scene in a oner, it's very rare. I've actually — one scene in "300," but other than that, nothing like this where it's just messy, but there are so many hits. You typically have to arrange a camera for every hit and break the fight down into six pieces. We did this in one shot.

So anytime even one thing missed out of 60 different moves, you had to start from scratch. So it was a risky thing to do because we could have been doing it for a week and still not gotten anywhere. Finally, we won that fight. Even when we shot it, certain people said, "No, let's break it down and cut back to the daughter." It's like, "No, this is a one-off. We never get this opportunity. Let's watch these guys go at it and just be so incredibly desperate and fighting tooth and nail for everything." I'm very proud of what we pulled off in that scene.

Do you remember how many takes of it you did?

Butler: In the end, we did, I think, six. In 100% humidity and 105 degree heat on the heat index. And I literally, halfway through that fight, every time, I was like, "I can't [breathe]." I couldn't get any air in. I thought I was going to have a heart attack. It was perfect. [laughs]

Colter: Gerry's going to put that on his reel now. That's how good it was. He's going to make a reel for no reason at all.

Butler: That is my reel. [laughs]

Colter: That's his reel. That's it.