Making Midnight Run Was So Grueling, The Director Ended Up In The Hospital

Making movies is hard, unglamorous work. It requires a functional collaboration between hundreds of people who specialize in wildly different disciplines, and it's all overseen by one person who must maintain a clear channel of communication with dozens of assistants and department heads to make sure everyone is on the same page and, god willing, on schedule.

Some people handle the stress better than others. Clint Eastwood apparently doesn't break a sweat bringing movies in ahead of schedule and under budget (albeit occasionally underlit and conceptually half-assed). On the flip side, Werner Herzog allegedly pulled a gun on his recalcitrant star Klaus Kinski during the making of "Aguirre: The Wrath of God."

As for Martin Brest, the critically acclaimed director of "Midnight Run" and "Scent of a Woman," the pressure of completing a film can prove physically draining. This is evidently one reason why he's only made seven movies over his 46-year career. Though he's worked almost exclusively in the studio realm, he forms a personal attachment to his movies and resists even the slightest compromise. Sometimes it pays off and sometimes you make "Gigli."

When it came to the making of "Midnight Run," the length and scope of the project left Brest such a wreck that he had to check into a hospital.