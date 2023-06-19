Extraction 2 Provides A Deeper Look At The Tragedy That Is Tyler Rake

This post contains spoilers for "Extraction 2."

When Sam Hargrave released his directorial debut, "Extraction," he introduced the world to covert operative Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a man solely dedicated to his missions and carrying them out, no matter the cost. With time, it became clear that Rake's outward no-nonsense demeanor is but a mask, as he harbors immense guilt about his past. While "Extraction" explained how these unhealed wounds molded his decisions to save Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), "Extraction 2" directly situates Tyler as a man who wants to atone for his mistakes. While his past no longer haunts him as it used to, he is ready to put in the work to face his mistakes head-on and protect his family without expecting forgiveness in return.

This makes "Extraction 2" a much more personal journey for Tyler, who is tasked by his ex-wife with retrieving her sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her kids from the Tkachiri prison in Georgia. Tyler could have easily refused, given his grave personal situation — he has narrowly escaped death and awoken from a coma only recently, and his body is in no shape for such a dangerous mission. However, given how Tyler is driven by guilt and the need to do better, he accepts, pushing himself to his limits by training extensively for six weeks to prepare himself for the extraction.

The personal nature of the story allows more space for us to look into Tyler's past, and his complicated feelings about abandoning his son. While "Extraction 2" does not try to justify Tyler's momentary, yet life-changing act of cruelty by any means, we are allowed a glimpse into how he's suffered ever since, regretting it at every turn and wishing he had chosen to be a better partner and father.