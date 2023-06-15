Extraction 2 Ending Explained: Never Stop Never Stopping

This piece contains massive spoilers for "Extraction 2."

During the finale of director Sam Hargrave's "Extraction," black ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) was fatally wounded while trying to help a young boy escape from a ruthless drug lord, having been shot through the neck (by another young boy, in an ironic touch) and then falling to his death off a tall bridge. Although his job broker and partner Nik Kahn (Golshifteh Farahani) is seen hunting down that drug lord and assassinating him later on while the boy Rake saved appears to catch a glimpse of him while at a swimming pool, it seemed clear that the troubled merc had reached his end.

"Extraction 2" begins right where Tyler Rake left off: on that fateful Dhaka bridge, broken, wounded and bleeding. In a twist that would make Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and half the cast of the "Fast & Furious" movies proud, reports of Rake's death turn out to have been greatly exaggerated, and the resilient antihero washes up on an Indian shore, shortly to be rescued by Nik and her brother Yaz (Adam Bessa), and whisked away to a hospital in Dubai.

Hargrave, writer Joe Russo, and Hemsworth don't make Rake's resurrection an easy matter, however; the man takes months to recover enough just to wake up and climb out of his hospital bed, let alone get mobile again. During his extensive physical therapy, Nik tells a brooding, ungrateful Tyler that "You fought your way back ... You just have to find out why." "Extraction 2" examines that "why" in detail, as Rake is drawn into a new mission that relates to his past mistakes, revealing more of why he does what he does and why he'll never stop.