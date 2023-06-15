Extraction 2 Review: An Exhausting And Dour Return To The World Of Tyler Rake

In the run-up to the arrival of Netflix's "Extraction 2" much has been made of a 21-minute section of the 2-hour action film that takes place in the course of a "oner," aka a single take. Like many modern oners, the centerpiece of "Extraction 2" (which arrives barely 25 minutes into the affair) is heavily aided by the presence of computer effects. It is a oner in that there are no truly obvious cuts or shifts to a different location or time, but you don't have to be an eagle-eyed viewer to spot the obvious seams no matter how hard director Sam Hargrave tries to make it all seem like it's happening fluidly. What is unavoidable is a palpable sense of exhaustion as a scene that starts with a prison break turns into a sprawling riot, turns into a car chase, then turns into a fight atop a train, and on and on and on. Though this amounts to just one-sixth of "Extraction 2," it feels like the film in microcosm — overly intense and overly exhausting from start to finish.

Considering how Netflix touts that the 2020 film "Extraction" was their highest-watched movie, many may already recall that film concluding with Australian mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) being left for dead after barely succeeding in the mission of extracting and returning a teenage boy to his family in Mumbai. When the sequel begins, Rake is clinging to life and recuperates over the course of the next nine months. By that point, he's well enough to be offered a new job by a mysterious new figure (Idris Elba) to extract a woman (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her children from a prison that her Georgian husband and his brother (both gangsters, naturally) have placed them in ostensibly for safekeeping. Rake reunites with his old friends Nik and Yaz (Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa, respectively) to pull off the job, but there are naturally many complications, not least of which are the various baddies Rake and the others encounter in the aforementioned oner sequence.

The fairest thing that can be said of "Extraction 2" is that it is very much of a piece with its predecessor. The director is the same, the producing team of Anthony and Joe Russo are here (with Joe as the sole credited screenwriter), and the cast is back too. The movie has the same sense of thematic carryover, as it slowly scratches beyond the surface of Rake's dour exterior to his equally dour interior. For anyone who enjoyed the original, this is a heartening sign, but for those of us who found the original far less compelling and entertaining, this is a similar slog. There is such a thing as a propulsive, intelligently crafted, no-holds-barred, violent action masterpiece centered around a seemingly unkillable man whose mastery of weapons is endless. That, of course, is the "John Wick" series.

This cannot hope to compete.