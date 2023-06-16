Extraction Killed The Heck Out Of Tyler Rake, So How Is He Back For Extraction 2?

This post contains spoilers for "Extraction" and Extraction 2."

In Sam Hargrave's "Extraction," black ops agent Tyler Rake died a hero's death. Tyler's eventful life as a competent operative was unfortunately full of regrets, as he was mired in guilt after abandoning his son who had lymphoma. This haunted Tyler throughout the course of "Extraction," and when he was given a choice to abandon the young Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the child of a drug lord he had been contracted to rescue, Tyler chose to be a better man and assumed the role of protector for Ovi.

You might remember the tense bride sequence towards the end, where Tyler got shot a dozen times, which left him bruised and bleeding all over. While Ovi and Tyler's mercenary partner Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) were hopeful that he might live, a bullet in the neck caused him to tumble over the bridge and land right into the river beneath, seemingly dead.

In "Extraction," Tyler's demise is set up in such a way that he appears to be deader than dead, going out like a redeemed person who has finally achieved salvation. For one, there is no way a man can withstand so many bullet wounds, and even if he does manage to do so, the fatal nature of the neck wound would make him bleed to death in minutes. Moreover, he falls right into Bangladesh's Buriganga River, which is considered one of the most polluted rivers in the world. Surely, the combination of exposed wounds and noxious waste would speed up an already inevitable death? Nah, not when it comes to Tyler Rake, who miraculously survives (!) only to return in "Extraction 2," because men like him are just built differently.