Extraction 2 Lets Chris Hemsworth Reunite With A Thor Franchise Co-Star

That's right: Idris Elba, who played Heimdall in the "Thor" movies, has a role in "Extraction 2," as the clip above shows. Elba's character is apparently named the Man in the Suit, which makes him sound mighty mysterious. Speaking of names, the clip makes sure to point out Tyler Rake's stupid-ass name by having Elba proclaim, "Rake. That's such a fun name to say!" It sure is.

At this point, there are so many actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that reunions are inevitable. At the same time, it would've been fun if the filmmakers behind "Extraction 2" had kept this reunion a secret. Imagine you were watching "Extraction 2" and Idris Elba suddenly appeared! In your living room! And asked you, "Hey, what are you watching?" And then, at that exact moment, Idris Elba would also appear on the TV screen. Talk about movie magic!

I was not a fan of the first "Extraction" — it felt cobbled together from a million different action movies, and, like most Netflix originals, it was mighty forgettable. But hey, I'll check out "Extraction 2," if only to see if it improves on the first film. It's certainly trying to up the ante, as this sequel will feature a 21-minute one-take action sequence that sets Hemsworth on fire in the process. Ouch.

"Extraction 2" brings back director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing the script. The cast features Golshifteh Farahani reprising her role from the first film, with new cast members including Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. "Extraction 2" will shoot its way onto Netflix on June 16, 2023. Get your Tyler Rake merchandise ready.