Extraction 2 Lets Chris Hemsworth Reunite With A Thor Franchise Co-Star
All across the world, Tyler Rake fans, or the Rake Heads as they like to be called, are gearing up for "Extraction 2." Yes, just when you thought Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake was dead (he got shot a lot and fell off a bridge), he's back! With "Extraction 2!" The sequel has Hemsworth once again playing the ass-kicking mercenary with the really silly name. Per the film's official synopsis, "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."
I'm still not sure why they made this a sequel instead of a prequel — it would make more sense since Tyler Rake looked really dead at the end of the first film. But hey, what do I know? Maybe Tyler Rake is a fast healer. In any case, "Extraction 2" is headed to Netflix this month, and while a few clips and trailers have been released already, it looks like the film has some secrets still up its sleeve. For instance: it was recently revealed that the sequel would reunite Hemsworth with one of his "Thor" co-stars.
Guess who!
It's Idris Elba
That's right: Idris Elba, who played Heimdall in the "Thor" movies, has a role in "Extraction 2," as the clip above shows. Elba's character is apparently named the Man in the Suit, which makes him sound mighty mysterious. Speaking of names, the clip makes sure to point out Tyler Rake's stupid-ass name by having Elba proclaim, "Rake. That's such a fun name to say!" It sure is.
At this point, there are so many actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that reunions are inevitable. At the same time, it would've been fun if the filmmakers behind "Extraction 2" had kept this reunion a secret. Imagine you were watching "Extraction 2" and Idris Elba suddenly appeared! In your living room! And asked you, "Hey, what are you watching?" And then, at that exact moment, Idris Elba would also appear on the TV screen. Talk about movie magic!
I was not a fan of the first "Extraction" — it felt cobbled together from a million different action movies, and, like most Netflix originals, it was mighty forgettable. But hey, I'll check out "Extraction 2," if only to see if it improves on the first film. It's certainly trying to up the ante, as this sequel will feature a 21-minute one-take action sequence that sets Hemsworth on fire in the process. Ouch.
"Extraction 2" brings back director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing the script. The cast features Golshifteh Farahani reprising her role from the first film, with new cast members including Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. "Extraction 2" will shoot its way onto Netflix on June 16, 2023. Get your Tyler Rake merchandise ready.