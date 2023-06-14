Chris Hemsworth Names The Extraction 2 Scene That Terrified Him The Most

Look out, "Extraction" fans! Tyler Rake is back and (somehow) just as alive as ever, despite ending the original Netflix movie going out in a blaze of glory back in 2020. Yet even after being severely wounded and presumed dead, nothing could stop Chris Hemsworth's action hero from surviving to live another day. Director Sam Hargrave's "Extraction 2" is set to arrive in just a few days, implicitly promising to take the hire-wire thrills from the first time around and take viewers on an even more adrenaline-pumping ride. The star of the show has previously talked about the challenges of filming this sequel, naming a widely-marketed prison fight as "... the hardest thing I've ever done," but when it comes to the sequence that truly intimidated Hemsworth the most? The answer might surprise you.

The cast and crew of "Extraction 2" have talked up one major set piece involving Rake on top of the roof of a speeding train in a wintry wasteland. In a change of pace from other action movies — not least of all Hemsworth's other mainstay franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe — this sequence was apparently filmed on-location and with a minimal of visual effects ... though perhaps not quite to the extent of Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise's death-defying approach on the "Mission: Impossible" movies. In any case, the terror and tension that viewers will likely feel while watching this moment only pales in comparison to what Hemsworth, the stunt team, and Hargrave all felt while shooting the actual scene. Read on to find out why!