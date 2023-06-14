Chris Hemsworth Names The Extraction 2 Scene That Terrified Him The Most
Look out, "Extraction" fans! Tyler Rake is back and (somehow) just as alive as ever, despite ending the original Netflix movie going out in a blaze of glory back in 2020. Yet even after being severely wounded and presumed dead, nothing could stop Chris Hemsworth's action hero from surviving to live another day. Director Sam Hargrave's "Extraction 2" is set to arrive in just a few days, implicitly promising to take the hire-wire thrills from the first time around and take viewers on an even more adrenaline-pumping ride. The star of the show has previously talked about the challenges of filming this sequel, naming a widely-marketed prison fight as "... the hardest thing I've ever done," but when it comes to the sequence that truly intimidated Hemsworth the most? The answer might surprise you.
The cast and crew of "Extraction 2" have talked up one major set piece involving Rake on top of the roof of a speeding train in a wintry wasteland. In a change of pace from other action movies — not least of all Hemsworth's other mainstay franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe — this sequence was apparently filmed on-location and with a minimal of visual effects ... though perhaps not quite to the extent of Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise's death-defying approach on the "Mission: Impossible" movies. In any case, the terror and tension that viewers will likely feel while watching this moment only pales in comparison to what Hemsworth, the stunt team, and Hargrave all felt while shooting the actual scene. Read on to find out why!
'An authenticity and truth to the adrenaline'
Maybe taking a break from the MCU to race around in the desert with George Miller on "Furiosa" was precisely the creative reset that Chris Hemsworth needed. The "Mad Max: Fury Road" director's commitment to practical filmmaking seems to have followed Hemsworth into "Extraction 2," if the much-hyped train sequence is anything to go by.
In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the rugged leading man revealed why that specific set piece proved to be scariest:
"The one that scared me the most was being on top of a moving train that was going 40 miles an hour and having a helicopter 20 feet in front of me flying backwards and then Sam [Hargrave] in the middle filming the whole thing. It's full of experiences like that, but I think it gives the audience — there's an authenticity and truth to the adrenaline as opposed to if you shoot on a green screen, where basically everything's fabricated in post-production and built there. This is real, you know? We're sweating, we're anxious, we're nervous, we're intimidated, and that's what's being captured."
We have to slightly call BS on the idea that "Extraction 2" isn't using much green screen work (based on what we've seen from the film so far, at least), especially since countless high-profile talents like Christopher Nolan and the previously-mentioned George Miller and Chris McQuarrie have all proved the value of blending practical filmmaking with plentiful amounts of VFX. But there's certainly no arguing with the fact that the process of shooting this sequence in "Extraction 2" helped make it feel that much more real for Hemsworth and the crew. Turns out even the God of Thunder can get a little scared sometimes!
"Extraction 2" drops on Netflix on June 16, 2023.