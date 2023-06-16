The 10 Most Brutal Moments In Extraction 2, Ranked

Tyler Rake may have just gotten out of a coma, but merely being dead to the world for months is no reason to get out of the game. In "Extraction 2," Rake has returned and is ready to cause untoward chaos. Towards the film's beginning, Rake is tasked with extracting (get it?) his ex-wife's sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her family, who are trapped in a prison. The operation goes smoothly enough at first, but when one of the children steps on a toy, it catches one of the prisoners' attention, and all hell breaks loose.

Rake and company find themselves in a dilapidating room filled with free-roaming prisoners who are clearly put off by Rake's presence. Rake is armed to the teeth, but that doesn't stop some angry inmates from lunging at him. Suddenly, three of them lunge at Rake, who could easily shoot them down. But what's the fun in that?

This moment is Rake's first proper test of his physical abilities after nearly losing his life at the end of "Extraction." Thankfully, it's immediately apparent that Rake is more than up to the task, flexing his superhuman strength. It's a three (and eventually four) on one tussle, and any normal man would be overwhelmed — but as we know, Rake is no normal man. To put it gently, Rake beats the everliving hell out of the prisoners attacking him, and he does it without any of his weapons. Backed up into a corner, Rake places an explosive device on the door, which knocks back the rest of the prisoners, allowing him and the family passage to the next room.