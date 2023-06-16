Extraction 2's Ending Leaves The Door Wide Open For A New Mission

This article contains spoilers for "Extraction" and "Extraction 2."

At the end of director Sam Hargrave's "Extraction," mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has not only been shot, stabbed, beaten to a pulp, and exhausted from his hours-long fight through Dhaka, Bangladesh — he's also mortally wounded as a bullet flies clean through his neck, causing him to fall off a tall bridge and bleed out into the river below as his colleague and unrequited love interest Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) watches in horror.

Although a final poetic moment featured Ovi Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the boy who Tyler fought so hard to protect, catching a glimpse of Rake (or someone who looks like him) by a swimming pool, it seemed that Tyler's number might have been up as the film ended.

Thank god for sequels! As "Extraction 2" begins, Hargrave, writer Joe Russo, and Hemsworth do their utmost to walk back Rake's death. Seriously, not since "Halloween: Resurrection" has a sequel gone to such lengths to resurrect a dead character. Fortunately, "Extraction 2" more than earns Rake and Hemsworth's ridiculous return, presenting a hard-hitting action movie romp that in some ways tops the original.

One element Hargrave and Russo make sure not to bring back from the first film is its ambiguous ending. This time around, "Extraction 2" ends on the plot equivalent of a wide open door instead of a closed one, indicating that the filmmakers and producers are excited about future chapters and aren't interested in killing Rake off again anytime soon.