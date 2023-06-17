Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake Will Return To Rake Again In Extraction 3

Heroes never really die, and neither, it seems, do action franchises. After "Extraction" became one of Netflix's biggest hits to date in 2020, the streamer followed it up with "Extraction 2," the brand new sequel that brought Chris Hemsworth's black ops agent Tyler Rake back from the dead for another round of butt-kicking and civilian-saving. "Extraction 2" has been on Netflix for all of one day, but Chris Hemsworth and the team behind the film stopped by the streamer's annual TUDUM event today to tease the return of Tyler Rake. "We're already talking about Extraction 3," Hemsworth told the crowd in São Paolo, Brazil.

Director Sam Hargrave previously told BroBible that "there is a story in development for a third movie in the works," with the caveat that, "We're kind of waiting to see how the second movie is received." It appears that they have their answer from the early viewing numbers following the release of "Extraction 2" yesterday. "Clearly, Tyler is a character people want to see more of," said Hargrave, who joined Hemsworth on the TUDUM stage.

The second "Extraction" film saw Rake face off against a dangerous gangster named Davit (Tornike Bziava) on a mission to rescue his former sister-in-law and her kids from a Georgian prison. /Film's Josh Spiegel wasn't a fan of the two-plus-hour sequel, calling it "overly intense and overly exhausting from start to finish" in his review. The Joe and Anthony Russo-produced (and Joe-penned) film hasn't even been on Netflix long enough to register on the streamer's top 10 list yet, but the response from viewers has apparently been strong enough to greenlight a third chapter in the franchise.