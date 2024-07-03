Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Takes Away Eddie Murphy's Most Powerful Weapon (And It Works)

This article contains spoilers for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."

Actors almost never become movie stars overnight. Even the born-to-dazzle likes of Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, and Paul Newman needed a bit of runway to soar to that rarified Hollywood air. Eddie Murphy, however, needed just one moment in his first movie to become a generational showbiz phenomenon.

That moment arrived 38 minutes into Walter Hill's 1982 action-comedy hit "48 Hrs.," when Murphy's furloughed criminal Reggie Hammond convinces Nick Nolte's Detective Jack Cates to let him shakedown a redneck bar's racist patrons for information on the whereabouts of a cop killer. Reggie, tired of Cates insistence that it takes "bullls*** and experience" to successfully interrogate suspects, invites the officer to "Come on in and experience some of my bulls***." Armed with nothing but Cates' shield and his mouth, Reggie bullies cows a saloon full of hostile white folks into terrified silence.

As packed theaters across the country roared with laughter, Eddie Murphy's cocksure star persona was established. In an era of musclebound action heroes, Murphy's '80s protagonists got in and out of trouble with their fast-talking streetsmarts –- and Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop" represented the perfect embodiment of the star's gleefully profane charm.

The troublemaking Detroit detective won our hearts by playing wealthy people (and those who cater to them) for fools. He used their snobbishness and feigned politeness against them. And Murphy was so reliably uproarious that every seemingly tight situation carried the giddy charge of the unknown. That Eddie/Axel would talk his way out of trouble was a given; how he'd do it was a tantalizing mystery.

Four decades later, that fiery wunderkind is now a 63-year-old Hollywood veteran. But while the element of surprise should be long gone, we still expect quicksilver magic when Murphy enters the frame –- especially when he signs on to play Foley for the first time in 30 years. Does he still have it? He does, but in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," he acts his age and lets Foley stumble. The thrill here is watching Axel pitch his way out of trouble when his fastball fails him.