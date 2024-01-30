Every Beverly Hills Cop Movie Ranked

As Hollywood neared the midpoint of the 1980s, the industry had abandoned the risk-taking ethos of the 1970s and unabashedly embraced formula filmmaking. Stars still mattered, but the pitch was king. Studio executives keen on becoming their generation's Jack Warner, Daryl Zanuck and Louis B. Mayer were through humoring unpredictable auteurs like Martin Scorsese and Hal Ashby. They wanted can't-miss high-concept projects powered by high-wattage stars that could play for months on end in theaters because, despite the skyrocketing value of home video and pay cable channels, theatrical was still king.

"Beverly Hills Cop" traversed a rocky path from inception to production, but producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer doggedly developed and re-developed the project until they paired a 23-year-old comedy superstar with a once-hot director who'd two years prior gotten himself fired off "WarGames." The particulars of the fish-out-of-water plot shifted many times over the years (it was nearly a deathly serious action vehicle for Sylvester Stallone), but the basic framework remained the same: a street-smart urban cop wreaks havoc in the chi-chi confines of Beverly Hills while looking to nail the murderer of his childhood friend.

Everything about "Beverly Hills Cop" worked. Critics carped that the film squandered an exciting young talent, but moviegoers couldn't get enough of Eddie Murphy as the troublemaking Detroit police officer Axel Foley. When the R-rated film dethroned "Ghostbusters" as the top grossing film of 1984, Paramount (after briefly considering a TV spinoff) ordered up a sequel. And another. And then... nothing.

With Murphy set to tear up the upscale neighborhood once again in Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," let's rank the three previous films and ponder why it took 30 years to reunite the Detroit detective back in front of the camera.