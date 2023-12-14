The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer Brings Eddie Murphy's Classic Character To Netflix

One cannot understate the impact Martin Brest's crime comedy "Beverly Hills Cop" had on popular culture when it was released in 1984. Between "Cop," the 1983 comedy "Trading Places," and Walter Hill's 1982 buddy film "48 Hrs.," Eddie Murphy was suddenly one of the largest and most striking movie stars in the world. His glib delivery and willingness to be crass rattled cinemas to an astonishing degree, and audiences began flocking to see Murphy in just about anything. Brest's film was made for a mere $13 million and would rack up about $316 million worldwide. It was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

In the film, Murphy played Axel Foley, a Detroit-based detective who says he's going on vacation to Beverly Hills, but who is secretly investigating the death of a friend, unbeknownst to his bosses. The film involves a lot of Murphy's bafflement at the posh, unusual, upscale life of Beverly Hills yuppies in the 1980s. His flip attitude and blunt investigation style fluster the L.A.P.D.

The "cop out of water" formula that "Beverly Hills Cop" introduced to the world was adopted and reinterpreted by scads of movies and TV, and "Cop" tropes became ubiquitous and natural within a few years. Indeed, watching the 1984 original in 2023 might make a modern audience member wonder why it's so special, given that there are so many other films like it. Recall that "Beverly Hills Cop" was the first. The film spawned two sequels in 1987 and 1994 — directed by Tony Scott and John Landis respectively — which were also hits.

In the summer of 2024, a third sequel will see the light of day, thanks to Netflix. The new film is called "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," and Murphy will return.

Watch the trailer above.