Charlize Theron And Tom Hardy's Mad Max: Fury Road Set Feud Explained

There was one fateful day when Theron had enough. The pair was set to shoot a scene in the War Rig at 8 a.m. Theron was on time, knowing that Hardy would be late. After an hour, the crew discussed shooting some footage without Hardy, but Charlize stood her ground, staying put at her mark in full costume and make-up for two more hours until Hardy arrived on set at 11 a.m., at which point Theron unloaded on him, calling his behavior "disrespectful" and demanding he be fined "for every minute that he's held up this crew," along with a plethora of curse words that /Film policy does not allow me to repeat.

Hardy became aggressive, and the relationship between the two totally fractured, with Theron demanding the presence of a female producer to serve as her advocate. Denise Di Novi did fly down to Namibia to mediate, but she wasn't allowed on set because Miller's team was concerned she would try to curtail his creative vision for the film while they were in the most tender, fragile moment.

All three creatives involved have regrets for this spectacle. Theron felt "scared sh**less" and understands why Miller was concerned by Di Novi's presence, while Miller wishes he had been "more mindful" of the difficult situation Theron was in. And even Hardy admits he was "in over [his] head," feeling overwhelmed by the pressure that a more professional performer would have been able to handle.

That's not to say that every single moment on set was chaotic: there was a day when everything seemed to flip on its head, with Hardy and Charlize riding on their bikes together. Hardy's entire demeanor changed and revealed a new softness that took everyone aback, especially Charlize, and changed the tenor of the rest of the production for the better.

While this whole experience did work out in the end, with "Fury Road" standing as the crown jewel of Miller's long and storied career, the director doesn't mince words that there is "no excuse" for this kind of behavior that others in the business think is simply the cost of a great performance.

While filming the follow-up "Furiosa" was far from easy for star Anya Taylor-Joy, at the very least she and co-star Chris Hemsworth were able to avoid the same clashes that marred the creation of "Fury Road."