Furiosa Star Anya Taylor-Joy Wasn't Prepared For How Tough The Shoot Would Be

The making of "Mad Max: Fury Road" is the stuff of legend, as chronicled in Kyle Buchanan's wildly entertaining book, "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road." That being the case, it's only to be expected that the cast and crew of the new prequel film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," would have some tall tales of their own to regale about what went into the making of director George Miller's return to the Wasteland. Doubly so for star Anya Taylor-Joy, who follows in Charlize Theron's footsteps by bringing the titular battled-hardened, shaved-headed, metal-armed, stoic post-apocalyptic warrior to life as a young woman in the movie.

Contrary to the nature of the "Mad Max" universe (a place where "everything hurts," as Theron's Furiosa memorably puts it in "Fury Road"), Miller himself is renowned for running safe sets and has never been accused of abusing his actors or otherwise mistreating the members of his crews. The director learned all about the challenges of filmmaking when shooting the original "Mad Max" at the start of his career in the late '70s. Heeding the advice of another Australian filmmaking legend, Peter Weir, Miller has since taken it upon himself to streamline the process as much as possible. That includes storyboarding everything in "Fury Road" and "Furiosa" to a "T" ahead of production so that, by the time the cameras start rolling, everyone knows exactly where to go and what to do to get the job done.

Even so, all one has to do is actually watch a "Mad Max" movie, and it becomes obvious these suckers are incredibly difficult to make, no matter how much you prepare. Just ask Taylor-Joy.