Furiosa Director George Miller Credits A Classic Film Trilogy For Changing His Approach To VFX

George Miller is about to return to the wasteland with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," but it might surprise some people to know that his biggest box office hit to date remains the technological marvel that is "Happy Feet."

Though you wouldn't think of "Happy Feet" as being connected to "Mad Max: Fury Road," they have some things in common — particularly their stunning visuals and how they approach VFX. Despite what some fans would like to believe, "Fury Road" is full of CGI. As Miller himself told Vulture in 2022, "There was not one shot in that movie that wasn't CGI in one way or another." The film works because it blends digital and practical effects, using CGI to enhance scenes, delete wirework, and otherwise make what is already real feel larger-than-life. This is the approach that the best movies take — the ones that understand CGI is a tool and not a shortcut. That includes movies like Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, which served as a point of inspiration for Miller when it came to CGI.

During a special "Furiosa" screening and Q&A event attended by /Film's BJ Colangelo, Miller talked about being inspired by how cinematographer Andrew Lesnie (who collaborated with Miller on "Babe: Pig in the City") approached shooting "The Lord of the Rings" and how the films' use of motion capture for Gollum made him want to use the same tech for "Happy Feet":

"I didn't want to animate every penguin because it means that the animators had to understand tap dancing," Miller said, explaining that seeing the motion capture for Gollum became an eureka moment. "We were able to use Savion Glover [...] the greatest living tap dancer by far, all that talent to make the penguins dance. That's what drives the story, the tools."