Yes, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget Uses CGI – But You Probably Won't Notice [Set Visit]

No, "chicken scale" is not a skin disease that afflicts chickens. (Actually, it might be; I'm not a chicken expert.) In "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," chicken scale is the default view of the world, but that world unfortunately also contains humans like Mrs. Tweedy. The chicken models used on set are small enough to be held in one hand, though expensive enough that you'd be wise to hold them with both hands, very carefully. If Mrs. Tweedy was built at that same scale, her silicone-and-clay model would have to be about six feet tall, which would be both a costly and impractical use of materials and, frankly, a terrifying thing to behold.

So, Mrs. Tweedy was built at the same size as the chickens, but "Dawn of the Nugget" has numerous scenes where humans interact with chickens, as well as locations that are used by both human and chicken characters. Again, building a human-scale duplicate of a chicken-scale set would take up an enormous amount of space, and real estate in Bristol is notoriously unaffordable, so the size of both the characters and the sets was made flexible through a technology that Aardman has dubbed "virtual production."

In many shots the sets are computer-generated but, importantly, they're not computer-originated. All of the digital elements in the film were first built in the real world and then 3D-scanned. A similar technique was used by Chilean animation studio Punkrobot for the "Star Wars: Visions" short "In the Stars," which is entirely computer animated but has the appearance of traditional stop motion because the characters were created from 3D scans of real, hand-painted models.

For complex shots in "Dawn of the Nugget," foreground elements like the chicken and human characters were shot against blue screens and embedded in virtual sets created from 3D scans of their real-world twins. On set, animators can see a live version of the composited shot on a monitor or through VR goggles. The sets can be sized up to human scale and then down to chicken scale, and when humans and chickens cross paths, the elements of the shot can be animated separately and then blended together. It expands the scope of what shots are possible in this ambitious heist story, but to the audience everything still looks real — because it is real.