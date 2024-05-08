Furiosa Director George Miller Never Forgot A Legendary Filmmaker's Advice

Australian director George Miller made his first feature film, "Mad Max," in 1979. It was a very low-budget affair costing about $200,000. The film takes place in the near future when the Earth is running low on oil and civilization is just beginning to crumble. "Mad" Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) is a road cop tasked with reigning in the chaos. "Mad Max" was decidedly low-fi, but it struck a chord with audiences, ultimately earning almost $100 million worldwide. It remains one of the most profitable movies of all time, comparable only to "The Blair Witch Project," "Paranormal Activity," and "Deep Throat." Miller would go on to make several sequels to "Mad Max" in 1981, 1985, and 2015. The fifth film in the series, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," is hitting theaters this month, with a potential sixth entry, "Mad Max: The Wasteland," in the early planning stages.

Miller recently participated in a "Furiosa" screening and Q&A event, and /Film's own B.J. Colangelo was in attendance. Miller revealed that getting "Mad Max" to the big screen in 1979 was a massive struggle, something the first-time feature director wasn't ready for. He was famously inspired by his work as a medical doctor when he made "Mad Max," knowing how certain wounds looked following acts of violence. For the film's action, Miller was inspired by the stunt work of silent comedians like Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd and was empowered by the growing Ozploitation scene proliferating throughout his country at the time.

After "Mad Max" was finished, Miller was exhausted. At the Q&A, he related a piece of advice he received from fellow countryman Peter Weir, and how it prepared Miller for a life of cinematic combat.