Buster Keaton's 7 Best Movies Ranked

Buster Keaton was one of the most prolific filmmakers of the silent era, comparable only to his contemporaries Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd. Unlike Lloyd with his distinctive spectacles or Chaplin with his signature stache, Keaton was identified by the emotionless expression he wore while enduring some of the most painful, dangerous, and hilarious bits of physical comedy the world has ever seen.

The filmmaker grew up as a vaudeville actor and took the stage as early as age four, where he first honed his slapstick skills in an act with his father. He was always known for taking hard falls without so much as a wince, which is how he earned his nickname, Buster, as an infant. As Keaton told it, legendary illusionist Harry Houdini gave him the nickname after an infant Keaton fell down a full flight of stairs without crying (a "buster" was a slang term for a hard fall at the time).

Old Stone Face moved into filmmaking in young adulthood and quickly took to the craft. He produced several masterpieces under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, but unfortunately the the studio seized creative control in 1929 and, as cinema transitioned into talkies, Keaton's star faded. However, he experienced a career revival later in his life and became a regular on hit talk shows like "The Donna Reed Show."

Now, there's a lot of debate about which of Keaton's films is the very best, so I'm here to settle the score. I have chosen to include only his feature-length films, excluding some notable favorites like "One Week," a 20-minute "two-reeler." Although it breaks my heart to drop it from the list, I had to draw the line somewhere.

So, without further ado, here are the seven very best films from the silent era's most charming — and most tragic — figure.