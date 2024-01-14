The Twilight Zone Dropped The Ball On Their Only Chance To Work With Buster Keaton

The episode of "The Twilight Zone" called "Once Upon a Time" (December 15, 1961) is one of the show's attempts at comedy and, by most viewers' gauges, didn't really work. "Once Upon a Time" starred the silent film superstar and immortal filmmaker Buster Keaton as a sad sack janitor named Woodrow Mulligan living in a small middle-American town called Harmony in 1890. Mulligan hates the fancy-pants modern inventions like bicycles and resents that livestock roam the street. The 1890 sequences were filmed in the style of a silent movie with no dialogue, plinking piano music, and intertitles. Mulligan works for a mad scientist who has invented a time-travel helmet that can bring its wearer into the year 1961, but only for 30 minutes. Mulligan, desperate to see his hometown grown up, gives it a shot.

In the year 1961, now filmed with sound, Mulligan meets Rollo (Stanley Adams) a scientist who feels nostalgia for a simpler time, a time like 1890. Mulligan's experiences in 1961 are largely negative, as the world is only faster and busier than in his home time. Rollo arranges to sneak back into the past with Mulligan, and the two return to 1890 together. Naturally, Rollo is just as disappointed with the backward technology of 1890 as Mulligan was with the forward business of 1961.

Clearly, the makers of "Once Upon a Time" hoped that the mere presence of Buster Keaton would elevate the material. It seems, however, that even Keaton's involvement couldn't save the episode from being pretty terrible. Writer Richard Matheson, director Norman Z. McLeod, and producer Buck Houghton went on record in Marc Scott Zicree's book "The Twilight Zone Companion" to express their distaste for "Once Upon a Time," and how working with Keaton was a massive case of dropping the ball.