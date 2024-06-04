Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Review: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Bring The Magic Back To The Action-Comedy Franchise

What is the "Bad Boys" franchise, exactly? It's a question worth contemplating, given the unusual history of the series. For one thing, the franchise is nearly 30 years old, and yet the latest entry, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," is only the fourth film in the series. For another, each film to date has had a radically different identity: the original 1995 "Bad Boys" saw Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and director Michael Bay taking their first steps into feature films together, while 2003's "Bad Boys II" is essentially an insane victory lap, with the trio celebrating their stardom while making what amounts to avant garde art in the guise of a summer action movie.

2020's "Bad Boys for Life" saw Bay hand over the directing reins to the young and hungry directing duo of Adil & Bilall (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah), whose work in their native Belgium (especially 2015's "Black") impressed series producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The film also, naturally, had to address the large chunk of time elapsed between "Bad Boys II" and "Bad Boys for Life," taking a look at odd couple Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they acknowledged their mortality. It behaved as a fitting trilogy capper, becoming the most emotional "Bad Boys" entry, but it still set up a sequel. "Ride or Die" is that sequel, and more than any previous "Bad Boys," it has both a stronger sense of what a "Bad Boys" movie is as well as makes a great case for why this franchise deserves to continue. To put it bluntly: this movie is a blast, a perfect combination of action, comedy, and heart, and it's so vibrant that it makes the vintage "Bad Boys" franchise feel like a brand new series.