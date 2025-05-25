Mission: Impossible Is Over, So It's Time For Tom Cruise To Resurrect Another Franchise

No matter your thoughts on how the fuse was finally spent, this weekend marked our (apparently) last adventure with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Lives were lost, countdowns were canceled, and the IMF's top agent ended things on a high by hanging off a plane, which is a standard day for our hero at this point. So now what? How does the future fare for Tom Cruise after reigniting one franchise with "Top Gun" (which has a threequel in development) and "Mission: Impossible" seemingly coming to an end?

Outside of his two most successful cinematic moneymakers, Cruise has four standalone, original movies in the pipeline. One will heading into actual outer space for director Doug Liman, and another with the director of "The Revenant," Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Now, while we're all for seeing the megastar bring an original story to life, there's still one more franchise we're desperate to see him return to, and it's the one that, surprisingly, has been stuck in the movie production mud since we were introduced to its world over a decade ago. The delay is understandable, given that the first film was deemed a low-level hit during its initial release. But just like its premise, it gained a second life on digital, sitting among what many consider to be one of the best action movies of the 2010s. We need Tom Cruise to return to the "Edge of Tomorrow," in a sequel that could reclaim some well-deserved glory that the original movie missed out on.

