Tom Cruise May Return To The Danger Zone As Top Gun 3 Enters Development

Does Tom Cruise still feel the need for speed? Paramount is certainly hoping that he does, now that the studio is formally moving forward with a third installment in the "Top Gun" franchise. This news comes hot on the heels of this week's announcement that the mega-star has struck a shiny new deal to produce and star in films for Warner Bros., albeit a non-exclusive one that will allow him to continue collaborating with Paramount. Then again, for all we know, WB might own Paramount before the year is done, so this might not even be a concern. These are certainly some times we're living in, aren't they?

Anyway, despite the timing of it all, The Hollywood Reporter insists that "Top Gun 3" has been "quietly" in the works since as far back as last fall during the then-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. "Top Gun: Maverick" co-writer Ehren Kruger is currently plugging away at the script (as Puck recently revealed and THR has since confirmed), though it's a fair bet Cruise will recruit his other half, Christopher McQuarrie, to do some additional writing if he signs on. That might not happen for a while, though, seeing as Cruise and McQuarrie are currently focusing all of their energy on completing the as-yet-untitled "Mission: Impossible 8," which will supposedly serve as Cruise's swan song on the franchise.