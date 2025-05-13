First Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Reactions Tease High Highs And Low Lows

Perhaps everyone's frantic "Mission: Impossible" marathons in recent weeks weren't in vain. With a title like that, "The Final Reckoning" seemed to imply that this might very well be Tom Cruise's last time suiting up and looking death squarely in the face as Ethan Hunt. While nobody's spilling the beans in that regard, we do know that this sequel certainly lives up to its billing as the "Mission: Impossible" movie of all "Mission: Impossible" movies. That much seems clear in light of several other reactions from critics and journalists.

Take Jake Hamilton of ReelBlend, for instance. In his social media post, he described the film as a "love letter to fans who just re-watched the entire series." Saying that this is the "first time" these movies have made him cry and that the much-hyped plane sequence is "one of cinema's greatest stunts," Hamilton paints a picture of a sequel that's more like a victory lap for the entire franchise. As he put it, "It ties the entire series together as one story rather than 8 entries." Similarly, Erik Davis of Fandango doubled down on that praise: "Director Chris McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise truly take 'Mission: Impossible' to the next level with 'The Final Reckoning.' Absolutely astonishing action moments meet a sprawling story w/ many nods to past 'M:I' films. It's the biggest, wildest and most consequential 'Mission' movie yet." He goes on to describe two particular highlights on the action front: one that plays like a "horror movie," and another that "took my breath away."

But every sweeping declaration seems to have its negative counterpart. Brendan Hodges of Next Best Picture says the film is, "...a maximalist mess; our boys have too many ideas for a movie again, making a somber series tribute with a janky 'Fail Safe'-like nuclear arms plot. Oddly light on action. The big set-pieces are extraordinary. I liked it! Hoped to love it." Discussing Film co-owner and critic Andrew Salazar, meanwhile, says: "It's got McQ's best and worst tendencies, i.e. stunning visuals bogged down by an overtly complex script that introduces so much that goes nowhere. Obviously feels like they were filming this without a script."

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to see for yourself when "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" hits theaters May 23, 2025.