20 Best Male Actors Of All Time, Ranked
With cinema thrilling audiences worldwide for well over a century, plenty of iconic male actors have graced the silver screen in the medium's most celebrated films. Whether it's playing comedic silent performances or fiery dramatic roles, a great actor helps define the medium as a true movie star. These thespians embody the art of big-screen acting, with their performances serving as a masterclass in the craft all in itself. And even when appearing in lesser projects, these actors still light up the screen whenever they appear in a scene, as a testament to their undying dedication.
In assembling this list of actors to recognize and celebrate for their contributions to cinema, we're looking at individuals whose performances and hard work continue to resonate. There are countless actors currently delivering memorable films at their prime, but if they and their movies will endure remains to be seen. Maybe they'll make future versions of this list, but we're focusing on actors whose careers have already stood the test of time. With all that in mind, here are the 20 best male actors of all time, ranked.
Tom Cruise
Is there any other actor in Hollywood who regularly risks limb and life as actively and spectacularly as Tom Cruise? He has consistently put himself in harm's way all for the sake of entertainment in action blockbusters like the "Mission: Impossible" series and the high-flying "Top Gun: Maverick." With that winning streak of high-octane success, it's easy to forget that Cruise is also one of the finest dramatic actors of his generation. Some of Cruise's best movies are with acclaimed auteurs like Paul Thomas Anderson, Cameron Crowe, and Stanley Kubrick, with nary an explosion in sight.
Cruise successfully transitioned from heartthrob roles in "Risky Business" and "Top Gun" to more serious fare in dramas like "The Color of Money" and "Born on the Fourth of July." This success continued into the '90s, with widely lauded roles in "Jerry Maguire" and "Magnolia," as well as the beginnings of his action-hero reputation. Cruise knows how to alternate between raw vulnerability and life-and-death intensity on a dime, even in his tentpole projects. Simply put, while not every Cruise movie is a winner -– the less said about "Cocktail," the better –- he still always gives his all in every performance.
Morgan Freeman
With one of the most recognizable baritone voices in pop culture, Morgan Freeman has been putting in the work on stage and screen since the 1960s. He had his breakthrough year in 1989, which saw the release of "Glory," "Lean on Me," and "Driving Miss Daisy." Each of these films was widely well-regarded, and so were Freeman's performances. Freeman then starred in some of the best Hollywood movies of the '90s, including "The Shawshank Redemption," "Se7en," and "Unforgiven." Beyond overtly dramatic fare, Freeman has starred in tentpole blockbusters like "Deep Impact," and memorably played God in "Bruce Almighty" and its sequel, "Evan Almighty."
Freeman's best films from the '80s and '90s alone would land him a place on this list, as his elevation of the decades' most critically lauded movies is that good. That he continues to be the highlight in film projects, from action movies like the "Dark Knight" trilogy to more award-season projects like "Invictus," just cements his position. Freeman's casting as God more than just showed his comedic chops but also recognized the gravitas he brings to his roles, simultaneously soothing and authoritative. With his steady voice and reliable screen presence, Morgan Freeman is effortlessly iconic even just when he's only heard.
Al Pacino
Ever since he turned heads as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," Al Pacino has been an absolute force to be reckoned with. With deep, soulful eyes and a world-weary face, he conveys so much without saying a single word. When Pacino does open his mouth, it's all eyes on him, whether it's a wonderfully understated comment or a fiery tirade. Just as Morgan Freeman was perfectly suited to play God, Pacino's menacing intensity was tailor-made for him to play the Devil.
Though primarily known for crime movies like "The Godfather" trilogy, "Scarface," and "Heat," Pacino has shown his diverse range in countless projects. Dialogue-driven movies like the legal drama "...And Justice for All" and the dramedy "Glengarry Glen Ross" show what he is capable of without the flash of a crime thriller role. Pacino has an under-appreciated sensitive side to his acting, something highlighted in "Frankie and Johnny" and "Scent of a Woman," with the latter winning Pacino an overdue Academy Award. Unfailingly magnetic, Al Pacino automatically diverts all attention to him whenever he appears on-screen.
Spencer Tracy
With his unassuming appearance, Spencer Tracy was one of Hollywood's first bonafide everyman actors, initially typecast in gangster roles before his career really took off. By 1936, Tracy had made a name for himself largely playing working-class characters with an earnest heart of gold in movies like "Captains Courageous" or "Boys Town." There was an understated versatility to Tracy, who could both play leading roles or prominent supporting parts, most effectively paired with Clark Gable. However, his best work was often opposite Katharine Hepburn, with Tracy and Hepburn's electric chemistry always lighting up the screen.
In the final two decades of his career, Tracy took on more paternal roles as he entered the twilight years of his life. These included celebrated performances in the original 1950 "Father of the Bride" and legal dramas like "Inherit the Wind" and "Judgment at Nuremberg." One standout role exemplifying his qualities is 1958's "The Old Man and the Sea," with Tracy alone on-screen for most of the runtime, quietly maintaining the audience's attention all by himself. With his blend of vulnerability and understated dignity, Spencer Tracy was an actor's actor that knew how to convey so much while doing relatively little.
Jack Nicholson
With a Cheshire Cat grin and an omnipresent sardonic tone, Jack Nicholson embodied self-assured cool for decades in Hollywood. Whether it's going on an existential odyssey in "Five Easy Pieces" or delving into neo-noir mysteries in "Chinatown," Nicholson is in his element when his cocksure characters are completely upended. Seeing how his characters react to obstacles beyond their means, often in the form of unyielding systems, is always a thing of pure acting beauty. The arguably greatest example of this is his Academy Award-winning role in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," with Nicholson playing an anti-establishment patient at a mental hospital.
Nicholson would channel his on-screen confidence well into antagonistic roles, most notably in films like "Batman" and "The Departed," often stealing scenes from the hero characters he opposed. At the same time, he's capable of moments of clear vulnerability, showcased in other award-winning movies like "As Good as It Gets" and "About Schmidt." Nicholson started a well-earned retirement in 2010, and his absence from the big screen has been acutely missed. With his constant smirk, Nicholson was the silver screen's wry rebel, with his characters pushing back against society's suffocating norms.
Charlie Chaplin
While there are many enduring actors from the silent movie era, none loom larger over the rest than Charlie Chaplin. After honing his comedic persona as the Tramp on vaudeville, Chaplin brought this archetype to the big screen in 1914 to universal acclaim. A perfectionist regarding his work, Chaplin wrote, directed, produced, and edited many of his films, and composed the musical scores that accompanied them. The majority of these movies starred Chaplin as the Tramp, a scruffy-looking innocent often finding himself in various comedic mishaps.
A virtuoso of pantomime, both for the sake of comedy and surprisingly sentimental moments, Chaplin continued to make silent movies years after sound films began to gain traction in Hollywood. Movies like "The Kid" and "The Gold Rush" are among Chaplin's most celebrated, while "City Lights" cements the timeless quality capable of silent film. Beyond silent movies, he continued to find success in the sound era, with memorable performances in "Modern Times" and "The Great Dictator." Chaplin's brand of comedy is something that transcends silent movies and the passage of time, continuing to entertain a century later.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Though Leonardo DiCaprio broke into the Hollywood mainstream starring in heartthrob roles like "Titanic" and "William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet," he's become one of the finest actors working today. But really, DiCaprio has been making bold career choices all along, including early roles in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape?" and "The Man in the Iron Mask." By the 21st century, DiCaprio had found fruitful collaborators in Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, with his movies working with these two filmmakers providing him with his best projects. Whenever he appears on-screen, he's going to swing for the fences in whatever way his role requires.
In direct contrast to his early heartthrob image, DiCaprio tends to work best when playing characters who are deeply insecure and unsure of themselves. That quality is seen clearly in his performances as the troubled Howard Hughes in "The Aviator" and the past-his-prime actor Rick Dalton in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." At the same time, DiCaprio's range spreads to playing chilling villains, as he had in "Django Unchained," and underrated comedic performances, such as in "The Wolf of Wall Street." As someone who always keeps his work his work fresh, Leonardo DiCaprio routinely alternates between staying in his creative wheelhouse and playing against type.
Gene Hackman
Usually coming off as gruff and with little patience to suffer fools, Gene Hackman made his bones playing postmodern tough guys for much of his career. After appearing in memorable supporting roles throughout the '60s, including in "Bonnie and Clyde," Hackman reached leading man status by 1971. Starting with "The French Connection," he starred in some of the biggest movies in the '70s, including "The Conversation" and "The Poseidon Adventure." At the same time, Hackman wasn't afraid to take on strong supporting roles, notably with "Reds," "Unforgiven," or "The Firm."
There is a world-weary, yet intense, quality present in many of Hackman's performances, unflinching and frank in their delivery. Hackman also had strong comedic chops, with his cameo in "Young Frankenstein" stealing the show, while his performance as Lex Luthor in Christopher Reeve's "Superman" movies subverted his usual image. Hackman approached his work as a craftsman, with a steely-eyed focus that both elevated and was lauded by his colleagues. Gene Hackman is easily one of the greatest actors of the 20th century, and he got there by being a no-nonsense performer.
Laurence Olivier
In terms of classically trained Shakespearean performers who made it big on the silver screen, English actor Laurence Olivier firmly set the mold. When it came to approaching his characters, he was an absolute chameleon, whether it was taking on elaborate makeup and costumes or significantly altering his usual voice. A consummate professional, Olivier was a detail-oriented actor, careful how he carried himself physically on-screen as well as the specificity in which he delivered his lines. Given his background, he particularly excelled when starring in period piece projects, with some of Olivier's best work being film adaptations of Shakespeare where he was right in his element.
Even as a younger man, Olivier felt like an elder statesman actor who put in years meticulously studying his craft. That dedication would occasionally lead to friction with his co-stars, most notably with Marilyn Monroe, but Olivier's impressive on-screen work spoke for itself. His contributions to acting led to the British equivalent of the Tony Awards being named after him, as an enduring testament to his impact. Laurence Olivier's legacy looms large, especially for any actors coming from the United Kingdom.
Peter O'Toole
One of the greatest actors to never win a competitive Academy Award despite eight nominations across his career, English actor Peter O'Toole was a powerhouse on stage and screen. Though best known for his breakout role starring as the title character in "Lawrence of Arabia," he consistently delivered stellar work on-screen for over 40 years. O'Toole had a dignified gravitas about him, particularly with his distinct speaking voice, suiting him well in everything from period piece dramas to Pixar movies. Classically trained, O'Toole was just as adept appearing in screwball comedies as he was in historical epics and character-driven dramas.
While O'Toole naturally presented a sophisticated front, there was always a noticeable, rawer energy detectable under the surface. This could be the maddened aristocrat he played in "The Ruling Class" or his past-his-prime actor role in "My Favorite Year." O'Toole played wounded well, giving even his most refined characters the grounded humanity that made them all so fascinating to watch. Utterly hypnotic to watch and hear, Peter O'Toole was a heavyweight among actors who went all-in on every role.
James Stewart
More commonly referred to as Jimmy, befitting his early big-screen image, James Stewart is instantly recognizable for his easy drawl and "aw shucks" charm. Stewart often brought an innocent, rural everyman approach to the roles that propelled his career early on. That idealism is at the heart of his feel-good performances in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and "It's a Wonderful Life." As Stewart's career progressed, he leaned into darker and more nuanced roles, particularly in his work with filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock and Anthony Mann.
Stewart's range was subtly wide and he had a good eye for selecting projects, with an impressive number of movies considered perfect by Rotten Tomatoes. Whether relying on his stammering, good-natured charisma or playing against type as obsessive protagonists in Alfred Hitchcock thrillers, Stewart always knew the assignment. Stewart was the all-American archetype for Hollywood for decades, knowing when to play for laughs and when to bring real grit to his performances. A reliable presence in everything from Westerns to romantic comedies, James Stewart's acting abilities are often as underestimated as the characters he played.
Robert De Niro
If Al Pacino is known for bringing a fiery intensity to his roles, Robert De Niro brings more of a slow simmer, no less intense, but more deliberately calculated. Though he was already earning early rave reviews for movies like "Bang the Drum Slowly," his career was catapulted through his collaborations with filmmaker Martin Scorsese. With Scorsese, De Niro forged a 50-year creative partnership that produced masterpieces including "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," "Goodfellas," and more. Beyond his work with Scorsese, De Niro's flinty-eyed performances elevated classics including "The Godfather Part II," "The Deer Hunter," and "Heat."
Though De Niro is best for his mobster roles, seeing him transform into characters like the unhinged Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver" or volatile crook Max Cady in "Cape Fear" speaks to his understated versatility. Even his extensive work with Scorsese unveils a wide range of performances, with De Niro always firing on all cylinders whenever he takes on a Scorsese project. With a stern expression and guarded posture, De Niro can speak volumes on-screen without saying a word, masterfully holding full attention. A titan of cinema who has dominated the medium since the '70s, Robert De Niro left his mark on movies before he turned 40 and has only deepened his impact.
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier was a trailblazer who didn't just open the door for other actors of color to follow into Hollywood but rather yanked the whole door off its hinges. He masterfully managed the delicate balance between being a quietly dignified figure to someone who had an energetically dynamic presence on-screen. This ranged from his groundbreaking Academy Award-nominated role in "The Defiant Ones" and the 1963 dramedy "Lillies in the Field," which won him a well-deserved award. By the '70s, Poitier went on to direct several of his own starring projects, including "Uptown Saturday Night" and "A Piece of the Action."
It's hard to understate how much of a pioneer Poitier truly was, as the most recognizable and celebrated Black actor during the height of the American civil rights movement. Beyond his social achievements, Poitier worked hard to earn every major accolade he received, holding his own even as a young actor opposite titans from the Golden Age of Hollywood. With a career spanning nearly 50 years, Poitier built up an impressive body of work and was consistently the best thing in his numerous projects. Powerful, erudite, and unfailingly earnest, Sidney Poitier was a true icon of cinema as heroic as the many characters he played.
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Character actors tend to eschew the spotlight for metamorphic roles in a supporting capacity and none did that better than Philip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman was a cinematic staple from the '90s till his untimely death in 2014, always enhancing every scene he was involved in. As his career progressed, so too did the size and importance of his roles, especially in his numerous collaborations with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. This culminated in the acclaimed "A Most Wanted Man," a rare lead role for Hoffman and the final film to premiere before his death.
Hoffman was adept at playing anything from comedic buffoons in movies like "The Big Lebowski" and "Boogie Nights" to charismatically complex figures in "Doubt" and "The Master." What linked Hoffman's performances was a chameleon-like quality to completely lose himself in his roles, sometimes to the extent of a significant physical transformation. Hoffman always understood his role in the larger ensemble, playing that part to the hilt to elevate the entire project. A presence gone far too soon, Philip Seymour Hoffman was an expert character actor who left behind a varied and enduring body of work.
Daniel Day-Lewis
If there ever was a poster performer for the merits of method acting, that distinction should go to English actor Daniel Day-Lewis. He has a reputation for fully inhabiting his various roles during production, such as maintaining strict rules while playing Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's 2012 biopic of the former president. This obsessive dedication to the craft has paid off, with Day-Lewis constantly praised for his performances, earning three Academy Awards and being nominated for three more. Simply put, you're never going to get the same performance twice from Day-Lewis and cinema is all the better for it.
There is always an underlying intensity to a Day-Lewis role, even when playing respectable presidents and sophisticated 19th-century lawyers. This makes him utterly fascinating to watch, even when his characters are in the background without saying a word. Day-Lewis boasts a physical presence that he takes full advantage of, whether in a rare action-oriented role in "Last of the Mohicans" or as a murderous oil baron in "There Will Be Blood." Given the rigors of method acting, Daniel Day-Lewis' reputation for excellence makes any new movie he appears in an event in itself.
Cary Grant
When it comes to actors from Hollywood's Golden Age, few were more supremely charming than English American actor Cary Grant. With his distinct blended accent, penchant for screwball comedy, and dashing good looks, Grant was an effective leading man for over 25 years. Though his usual acting strengths were highlighted in his memorable romantic comedies, he was capable of deeper and darker performances. Filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock recognized this potential, working with Grant on several of his greatest movies, including "Notorious," "To Catch a Thief," and "North by Northwest."
There was a boyish charm and energy to Grant's performances, even his later roles, often fueling likable characters with an undeniable audience appeal. Grant was especially in his element whenever dealing with fast-paced, dialogue-driven scenes, exchanging witty repartee with his co-stars. As Grant got older, his roles in the '50s and '60s maintained his usual magnetic charisma, but delivered with greater subtlety. Cary Grant was silver screen charisma personified, a born leading man, and always a delightful burst of energy on-screen.
Toshiro Mifune
Arguably the most iconic actor to come out of Japan to date, Toshiro Mifune is best known for his many collaborations with celebrated Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. Whether playing a wild samurai or a vicious yakuza mobster, Mifune was always absolutely magnetic whenever he appeared on-screen. Mifune and Kurosawa consistently brought out the best in each other when working together, particularly in universally lauded movies including "Seven Samurai," "Yojimbo," and "High and Low." After the two longtime colleagues parted ways following 1965's "Red Beard," Kurosawa continued to make acclaimed films, but Mifune's absence was always acutely felt.
Mifune had a smoldering physical presence throughout his on-screen work, maintaining an imposing stature and intense stare. Much of the cinematic samurai and yakuza archetypal qualities come from his performances in these types of roles, deliberate and impactful, even in the characters' quiet moments. There is a graceful dynamism to the way Mifune always moved, elevated by his powerful, authoritative voice. In a way as influential to Japanese cinema as Kurosawa himself, Toshiro Mifune remains the Japanese actor against which all others will be judged.
Paul Newman
With his icy blue eyes and laidback sense of cool, Paul Newman was a steady presence in Hollywood for 50 years. Throughout his extensive career, Newman progressed from counterculture cinematic rebel to more patriarchal roles that he organically evolved into as he got older. In the '50s and '60s, he was a quintessential cocky loner figure, starring in movies like "The Hustler," "Hud," and "Cool Hand Luke." By 1973's "The Sting," Newman was playing more established mentor figures, who still had no problem getting in on the fun.
It's that sense of fun that fuels and elevates so many of Newman's performances, creating an allure and appeal for audiences to engage in. At the same time, Newman was also perfectly adept at playing gravely serious roles, a trajectory that dominated the latter portion of his career, culminating in "Road to Perdition." Throughout his career, Newman earned eight Academy Award nominations, and won one, reprising his role as hustling pool shark Eddie Felson in "The Color of Money." Whether playing it cool or taking on more conflicted, haunted roles, Paul Newman was always the best thing in his movies.
Denzel Washington
Without a doubt, the best actor working in the industry for the past 35 years, Denzel Washington is as well-rounded and intensely magnetic a screen presence as they come. Transitioning from television and smaller supporting roles, Washington came into prominence with '80s movies including "Cry Freedom" and "Glory," the latter winning him an Academy Award. Since then, Washington has become one of the most consistently well-regarded leading actors in Hollywood, no matter the genre or type of role. Washington is also a vastly underrated director, helming engrossing dramas including "Antwone Fisher" and "Fences," with his directorial projects providing searing character studies.
One thing that distinguishes Washington, especially as his career gained traction, is that he is more selective about his projects than many of his contemporaries. Washington is acutely aware of what types of roles he does well and what projects interest him, not diluting his filmography with lesser work. Washington not only is one of the greatest actors of his generation but has helped foster generations of actors to follow, including the late Chadwick Boseman. With nine Academy Award nominations, including two wins, Denzel Washington's tightly focused performances and scene-stealing presence set him in a whole other acting league.
Marlon Brando
Before guys like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, it was Marlon Brando who laid the foundational template for fiery modern acting roles. While the Golden Age of Hollywood produced numerous strong actors, Brando brought a level of complexity and unbridled intensity that had largely been unseen before. Brando effortlessly played nuanced ne'er-do-wells in "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "On the Waterfront," a proto-counterculture rebel in "The Wild One," and even a musical role in "Guys and Dolls." By the '70s, Brando became more selective about his projects and personally reclusive, though his work with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola revived his legacy for a new generation.
Brando intuitively knew what his various roles required of him and would always deliver on those expectations in full while always commanding full attention on-screen. Even in his later projects, such as in "Superman" where he reportedly dialed it in, Brando is still absolutely captivating in his respective scenes. What he did well was find a way to seamlessly blend method acting with a more naturalistic quality; his characters usually felt world-weary and lived-in, never too flashy. Enormously influential and a screen legend who lived up to his reputation, Marlon Brando led several of the greatest films of all time.