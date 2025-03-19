With cinema thrilling audiences worldwide for well over a century, plenty of iconic male actors have graced the silver screen in the medium's most celebrated films. Whether it's playing comedic silent performances or fiery dramatic roles, a great actor helps define the medium as a true movie star. These thespians embody the art of big-screen acting, with their performances serving as a masterclass in the craft all in itself. And even when appearing in lesser projects, these actors still light up the screen whenever they appear in a scene, as a testament to their undying dedication.

In assembling this list of actors to recognize and celebrate for their contributions to cinema, we're looking at individuals whose performances and hard work continue to resonate. There are countless actors currently delivering memorable films at their prime, but if they and their movies will endure remains to be seen. Maybe they'll make future versions of this list, but we're focusing on actors whose careers have already stood the test of time. With all that in mind, here are the 20 best male actors of all time, ranked.