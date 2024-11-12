The Iconic Scene That Saved Al Pacino From Being Fired From The Godfather

"The Godfather" is one of the greatest movies ever made, and the story about the making of the film has become the stuff of legend. The behind-the-scenes shenanigans that went into Francis Ford Coppola's American masterpiece have become so ingrained in the popular culture that someone even made an entire TV show about the making of the film ("The Offer," which premiered in 2022). If you're a film buff, you likely know the details: Coppola was still a young director at the time, and he had to fight hard to maintain his specific vision for the project. In the end, Coppola got his way, and "The Godfather" became a box office smash that took home several Oscars. But getting there was not easy.

One of the many clashes Coppola had with the studio, Paramount, involved casting of the film. The cast members of "The Godfather" are so pitch-perfect that it's hard to imagine anyone else in their respective roles, but Coppola had a rough time convincing producers of his desired cast. These days, everyone knows who Al Pacino is, but when "The Godfather" made its leap from Mario Puzo's bestselling novel to the screen, Pacino was still an up-and-comer. Pacino had begun making a name for himself on stage, appearing in Off-Broadway productions. He made his big screen debut with a very small role in the 1969 movie "Me, Natalie," but it was 1971's "The Panic in Needle Park" that helped put him on the path that would lead to "The Godfather." Pacino was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a heroin addict in that film, and while such a nomination certainly helped him, it didn't exactly make him a star. Which is why Coppola had a hard time selling the studio on Pacino for the role of Michael Corleone in "The Godfather."

Coppola ultimately got his way, but both Pacino and the filmmaker immediately ran into trouble and Pacino came very close to getting fired from the film. Pacino has talked about almost being fired from "The Godfather" in the past, and in his new memoir "Sonny Boy," the legendary actor goes into more detail, revealing that filming one specific scene probably saved his job in the end.