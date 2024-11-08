The Best Movie Denzel Washington Has Ever Directed According To Rotten Tomatoes

Once you've conquered Hollywood by becoming one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the industry, what else is there to do but become a celebrated director, too? That's exactly what Denzel Washington did. Having received his first Oscar nomination for playing South African activist Steve Biko in Richard Attenborough's 1987 effort "Cry Freedom", Denzel then went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in what Rotten Tomatoes maintains is Washington's best film, 1989's "Glory."

While "Glory," which currently has a 95% RT score, was certainly a high point for Denzel, the man still had decades of hits and critically-acclaimed classics ahead of him. After that 1989 triumph, for example, he went on to earn another Oscar for his role as corrupt LAPD detective Alonzo Harris in 2001's "Training Day." But between winning Hollywood's highest honor twice, Washington was also proving his ability to front massive blockbuster hits while maintaining his reputation as a serious actor capable of delivering nuanced, affecting performances in such fare as "Malcom X," "Philadelphia," and "The Hurricane."

His diverse talent has remained on display throughout the latter part of his career, too. One minute he's John Wick-ing his way through the delightfully brutal "Equalizer" films, the next he's earning widespread praise for his performance in Joel Coen's expressionist nightmare "The Tragedy of Macbeth." But all of that seemingly wasn't enough for a man of Denzel's immense talent. Throughout his career, Washington has also directed four movies, and one of them in particular fared extremely well with critics.