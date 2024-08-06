Denzel Washington's Best Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

Denzel Washington is about as accomplished an actor as you can get. Not only does the man exude effortless on-screen charisma in a way few others have, he's proven he can play pretty much anything you throw at him. From an unstoppable action hero in the "Equalizer" movies to a troubled, brooding Shakespearean general in the expressionist nightmare that was Joel Cohen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Denzel can simply do it all.

Now, it seems Washington will make yet another big impression in "Gladiator 2," with the actor set to play Macrinus, a power broker and arms dealer who aids Paul Mescal's Lucius Verus II in his quest to topple Rome. It should be yet another triumph for Washington, who no matter what he's in, seems like one of the safest bets a director can make.

With this kind of distinguished career, it's pretty much impossible to pick just one film as the actor's best. We're also talking about a guy who's been in the industry for almost five decades, producing multiple box office hits and critically acclaimed projects throughout. As always, though, that hasn't stopped Rotten Tomatoes from ranking the man's oeuvre, and Washington's highest-rated movie on the site might just surprise you.