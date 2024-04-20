Every Equalizer Movie Ranked

Based on the 1980s TV series of the same name, "The Equalizer" trilogy sees Denzel Washington playing a killing machine. Washington is Robert McCall, a former Marine and ex-Defense Intelligence Agency agent who would really like to be left alone. Unfortunately, scumbags and other villains frequently cross his path, which means McCall is often getting back into action and killing a lot of people.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the "Equalizer" trilogy is ultra-violent and action-packed. It's also surprisingly solid. These aren't great movies, but like Robert McCall, they get the job done in swift, brutal fashion. "The Equalizer 3" feels like an ending of sorts for Robert McCall, which makes for a sturdy trilogy. But how does the trilogy stack up as a whole? Which is the best entry? Which is the worst?

Let's find out by ranking "The Equalizer" movies!