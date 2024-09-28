How Denzel Washington's First Oscar Nomination Led To A Legendary Meme

Early in his career, Denzel Washington received some crucial advice from Sidney Poitier, the gist of which was that, as a young Black actor attempting to make his mark in the early 1980s, Hollywood would only give him three or four roles before passing judgment on his value as performer. There weren't many non-comedic Black stars to begin with at the time (especially with the then 50-something Poitier in the midst of a lengthy on-screen hiatus that lasted from 1977's "A Piece of the Action" to 1988's "Shoot to Kill"), so Washington's margin of error must've felt particularly slim, regardless of his undeniable talent.

He took the message to heart. There was a lot working against him in the white-dominated industry. And even if he "made it," the paucity of opportunities meant the competition to remain a prominent actor would always be fierce.

After the commercial and critical failure of his debut feature, "Carbon Copy," Washington found his salvation in the celebrated 1982 off-Broadway production of "A Soldier's Play," which was adapted to film in 1984 as "A Soldier's Story." Both versions allowed him to pop up here and there in a supporting role, prompting directors and casting agents to pursue him for whatever significant parts were out there for young Black actors who weren't trying to be the next Eddie Murphy.

Three years later, Washington's incandescent presence intermittently set Richard Attenborough's "Cry Freedom" ablaze. As the South African anti-Apartheid activist Stephen Biko, who was beaten to death by law enforcement officers in 1977, Washington's movie star charisma effortlessly intermingled with the fiery indignation that would power some of his finest performances. His turn earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor – a massive career boost, to be sure, but Washington knew better than to gloat. Until the industry's power structure changed, he was always going to be one or two bum movies away from obscurity.

So, when Washington realized during the Oscar ceremony he wasn't going to win, the unapologetically brash actor made damn sure he left the event with something. In doing so, he planted the seed for one of the most delightful DGAF memes on the internet.