Denzel Washington's Two Worst Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

At this stage, it seems as though Denzel Washington can do no wrong. The man is a Hollywood legend, proving he can take on everything from action blockbuster franchises to thoughtful indie dramas and deliver. If his "Equalizer" movies aren't for you, there's always the expressionist nightmare that is Joel Coen's "The Tragedy Of Macbeth," in which, as /Film's review surmised, Denzel was "ferocious," threatening to "rip that Oscar right out of the throat of the Academy with his bare teeth."

At 69, the veteran star is still going strong, and will soon appear in "Gladiator II," Ridley Scott's follow-up to his 2000 historical action epic. Washington is set to play Macrinus, an arms dealer who supports Lucius Verus II (Paul Mescal) as he takes on the Roman Empire. While many of us are saddened that Scott's supernatural pitch for the "Gladiator" sequel will never get made, and that Nick Cave's utterly wild "Christ Killer" script also remains un-produced, there's no doubt that Denzel will bring his usual effortless magnetism to the sequel — mainly because he hasn't failed to do so in pretty much everything he's made thus far.

But even an actor as esteemed as Denzel Washington isn't without a few blemishes on his filmography. Rotten Tomatoes has already spoken on the subject of Washington's best film, awarding the coveted honor to Edward Zwick's 1989 Civil War drama "Glory," in which Washington played a private in one of the Union's earliest Black regiments. But what does the Tomatoemeter have to say about the actor's worst movies? Does the man have a bad film to his name? Well, yes — two, according to Rotten Tomatoes.