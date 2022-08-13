Anne Heche Was The Canary In The Cultural Coal Mine, And She Deserved Better

I was so young when Heche and DeGeneres were a couple. I was about 10 years old, so that specific discourse wasn't even on my radar. But I came to know Heche as the woman who couldn't make up her mind, regardless of the fact that she seemed to make perfect sense to me.

I'm reminded of a specific moment in "Robin Williams Live On Broadway." It was probably one of the first stand-up specials I came to on my own, and I loved it. But there was a very specific part that always made me feel a little ... funny.

Within the first 10 minutes of Williams' stand-up special for HBO, he starts talking about the weather, swiftly pivoting toward using Heche's very public sexuality as the punchline. "This Spring," he said, "flowers were like Anne Heche going, 'I'm out! I'm in! I'm out! I'm in! I don't know where to go!'" I remember laughing along because my friends did. The audience roared so clearly it was funny! But it also made me crawl back into myself, and made me feel like hiding. I wouldn't come out as pansexual until I was in my late 20s, and impactful rhetoric like this was a very big contributing factor. I doubt I was the only one.

But that was the prevailing perspective at the time and continued to be for more than 20 years. That Anne Heche was just a crazy lady who couldn't decide who she wanted to sleep with, and that she couldn't be trusted.