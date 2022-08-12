Anne Heche, Actress In Volcano And Donnie Brasco, Dies After Accident

It is with great sadness that we report that actress Anne Heche has passed away following a devastating car crash. The award-winning performer was only 53. Her loved ones have said that she had suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and was "not expected to survive." Heche remained on life support for several days while the medical team determined if any of her organs were viable for donation, since organ donation had "long been her choice."

Today, Heche's family decided to allow her to peacefully pass by giving permission for life support to be withdrawn. Shortly before her passing, the family released a statement to Deadline regarding their decision for her end of life plans, and to honor her memory.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Anne Heche described her upbringing as a "life movies are made of" in her 2001 memoir "Call Me Crazy," which documented her afflictive childhood and her path toward healing. Heche broke into the industry shortly after she graduated high school by playing Vicky Hudson/Marley Love on "Another World," which won her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards. Heche would see mainstream popularity throughout the 1990s thanks to roles in "Donnie Brasco," "Volcano," Gus Van Sant's "Psycho," "Six Days, Seven Nights," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Wag the Dog," and "Return to Paradise."

"People are somewhat confused by me and I understand that," Heche wrote in her memoir. "But I also am proud that I'm a woman who represents making difficult choices that bring you to where you want to be."