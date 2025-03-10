Kevin Costner Once Named The Best Actor He'd Ever Worked With

Acting is a very strange profession. Unlike so many other jobs in the entertainment industry, it's a vocation that has always been and will always be vague and mercurial, with no two people performing it the exact same way. That quality, of course, is what keeps it fascinating and endlessly entertaining; when we enjoy an actor, we're enjoying some combination of their skill and their own natural charisma and persona, as well as the way they interact and react to other people, creating a chemistry without an exact formula. The various methods which actors use to create a performance might seem incompatible on paper, and indeed, one of the tasks of a director is to find ways to blend a cast together so that a film can actually be completed. Try as they might, sometimes a problem crops up where two actors just can't find a way to communicate and collaborate.

The biggest key element in overcoming this obstacle involves the actors having two traits in common above all else: respect and trust. They don't have to utilize the same methods of performance, but if they have respect and trust for one another, then there's simply not going to be a problem. Take, for example, 1987's "No Way Out," a brilliantly deceptive and tense neo-noir directed by Roger Donaldson. The majority of the film concerns a cat-and-mouse back-and-forth between a young Navy officer, Tom Farrell, and the Secretary of Defense, David Brice, two roles tailor-made for an nascent actor and a veteran star, respectively. Donaldson cast a young Kevin Costner in the role of Tom, just as Costner was beginning to emerge from bit parts into leading roles (the same year, he played the lead in "The Untouchables"). In the role of David, he cast Gene Hackman, a well-established powerhouse who suffered no fools. In the midst of Hackman's unfortunate recent passing, an interview with Costner from a few years ago resurfaced in which he praised Hackman as the best actor he'd ever worked with. The reason why has everything to do with both men having mutual respect and trust for each other, with their encounter enriching both of them with a reminder of how special acting can be.