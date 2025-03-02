Gene Hackman's The Poseidon Adventure Performance Helped Legitimize An Entire Genre

In hindsight, the American cinema of the 1970s has two major legacies attached to it. On the one hand, there's the American New Wave aka the New Hollywood movement, in which "Five Easy Pieces," "Klute," "The French Connection," and other films like them eschewed the mainstream studio filmmaking formula in favor of telling stories that were creatively daring and heartfelt. On the other, there's the dawn of the blockbuster, a trend that continues to this day and whose beginning is most often attributed to Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" from 1975. But while "Jaws" gets the lion's (er, shark's) share of the credit for birthing the blockbuster, a good dollop of credit must also go to the other populist trend in American cinema during the decade: the disaster movie.

The disaster film had been around before the '70s in one form or another, but it's the version that was popularized during that decade which has allowed the genre to continue to the present day. Although 1970's "Airport" is often considered the watershed disaster film, it's 1972's "The Poseidon Adventure" which was the genre's make-or-break point. Directed by Ronald Neame, the film's producer Irwin Allen (who would go on to be dubbed "The Master of Disaster" thanks to the success of this film and its follow-up, "The Towering Inferno") advertised "The Poseidon Adventure" as an anti-New Hollywood film; the picture's promotional making-of short was even titled "The Return of the Movie Movie." Essentially, Allen wished to play up the film's spectacle-first nature in order to draw audiences in who wanted some escapist entertainment.

However, Neame's casting of Gene Hackman as the lead of the movie's all-star ensemble subverted Allen's plans to make "The Poseidon Adventure" a big, silly spectacle. In his role as Reverend Frank Scott, one of several passengers who struggles to survive after the luxury liner Poseidon is capsized in the middle of the ocean on New Year's Eve, Hackman gives all of his considerable prowess as a screen actor to the performance. As a result, "The Poseidon Adventure" couldn't be easily dismissed as a lark, and Hackman's work in the film not only helped legitimize the disaster movie but can also be seen as an early example of a great actor elevating a blockbuster movie.