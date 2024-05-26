The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Towering Inferno

Cinephiles romanticize the New Hollywood era of the late 1960s and most of the 1970s as a time of artistic rebellion during which a batch of young directors and experienced helmers saved Hollywood by connecting with Baby Boomer moviegoers bored with formula Westerns, backlot musicals, and all the other fusty stuff their parents dragged them to throughout their childhood. These artists toyed with genre conventions and film technique to reignite a jaded generation's excitement for the medium at a time when television was becoming an increasingly appealing entertainment option.

It was an incredibly exciting time for movies, but audiences of all ages still had an appetite for good ol' cinematic spectacle. They might've tired of sword-and-sandal epics and widescreen adaptations of Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, but there was nothing wrong with studios spending loads of money to fill the big screen with eye-popping imagery.

And for most of the 1970s, there wasn't a better mega-budget bet than a star-studded disaster flick.

These movies were cornball entertainments, but they dazzled audiences with their scale, stunts and, in some cases, newfangled special effects. They also played smashingly with Academy Awards voters, who lavished the first major disaster hit, "Airport," with 10 Oscar nominations (including Best Picture).

None of these films has aged particularly well, but Irwin Allen, nicknamed the "Master of Disaster," embraced the essential silliness of the genre, and was shockingly adept at getting the era's biggest stars to come along for the calamitous ride. "The Poseidon Adventure" was his best movie, but "The Towering Inferno," in which a 138-floor skyscraper catches fire, was by far his biggest hit, primarily due to his powerhouse co-leads Paul Newman and Steve McQueen.

"The Towering Inferno" turns 50 this year, and while most of its cast has moved on to the highest high-rise of them all, some of the main cast is still around to celebrate the film's anniversary. So let's show them some love while they're still with us.