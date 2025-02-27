Gene Hackman, One Of The Greatest Actors Of All Time, Is Dead At 95

We're sorry to report that Hollywood legend Gene Hackman passed away on February 27, 2025, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as confirmed by Variety. The actor was 95 years old and his cause of death has yet to be announced at the time of writing, though local authorities in Sante Fe, New Mexico, where the couple resided, confirmed they don't have any reason to believe foul play was involved.

The 1970s was a wild time for Hollywood. Gone were the movie stars of old and what replaced them was a new breed of actor grounded in reality. These actors could be balding and pudgy or wiry and short. Even the traditionally handsome and beautiful stars embraced non-glamorous roles as the world was transitioning from the tumultuous 1960s to a newer era of disillusion.

Hackman thrived in this environment, becoming one of the most versatile stars of his era. The man could move between silly and scary with almost sickening ease. His Lex Luthor is mostly a comedic villain in "Superman: The Movie," but that's by design. Compare that with his Oscar-winning portrayal of "Little" Bill Daggett in "Unforgiven," in which he exudes the air of a man you absolutely, positively should not cross.

There's a scene in "Unforgiven" where Hackman has English Bob (Richard Harris) locked up in a cell and is talking with his biographer, Beauchamp (Saul Rubinek), dispelling the myth of the aging gunslinger by telling him the reality behind the legend. You can almost feel the temperature drop around you during this scene as Hackman turns from lighthearted to deadly serious and offers both of his prisoners a loaded gun. If they can shoot him, they're free and clear. But it's not that easy and when you have Hackman giving you his serious face, suddenly it doesn't feel like such a good idea to try to outdraw him.