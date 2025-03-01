Daniel Day-Lewis Had Two Strict Rules On The Set Of Steven Spielberg's Lincoln

When Spielberg cast Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln, the actor sought to immerse himself in the former president's 19th milieu. He also, quite simply, wanted to be the man. So much so, Day-Lewis insisted that everyone on set, if they chose to engage him, address him as "Mr. Lincoln" or "Mr. President." Spielberg was not exempt from this request.

Day-Lewis' desire to disappear was so fervent that he demanded his castmates from the United Kingdom refrain from speaking in their native accent when in his presence. According to Jared Harris, son of the famously prickly thespian Richard Harris, in an interview with The Telegraph, the accent was vital. "He stays in character in terms of the accent," said Harris. "The English people on the film were asked not to use their English accents on the set because it might start to pull him off."

Amusingly, Day-Lewis wasn't a complete stickler when it came to modern technology. According to Sally Field, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, Day-Lewis would text her in character as President Lincoln. As she told Backstage, "After I got the role, there were seven months before we began to shoot and he would text me all the time, in character. I would have to then answer back in the language of the time, which was really hard to figure out, but great fun."

For those keeping score, you can text Daniel Day-Lewis when he's deep in a role, but you better know the lingo of the time or my man will leave you hanging.