Dustin Hoffman Is The Best Actor Ever

The story isn't entirely apocryphal. Laurence Olivier, the twentieth-century god of Shakespearian acting, really did, in a moment of amused exasperation, respond to his "Marathon Man" co-star's intentionally induced mental and physical exhaustion by asking "Dear boy, why don't you try acting?" It just wasn't the old-school smackdown of method acting that traditionalists have been gloating over for years, but, rather, a fatherly shrug when faced with the immersive, emotionally supercharged approach to performance championed by Lee Strasberg, Stella Adler, and Sanford Meisner.

Olivier came from a drastically different school of acting, but he understood what Dustin Hoffman represented. Though Marlon Brando was still the rock star of method acting in the mid-1970s (though he was starting to slip off the rails with undisciplined turns in oddities like "The Missouri Breaks"), Hoffman had become its New Hollywood soul. He lacked the sex appeal of contemporaries like Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and Al Pacino, and couldn't project the threat of violence exuded by his ex-roommates Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall. The key to Hoffman was his insecurity. At his 1970s and '80s peak, Hoffman burrowed deep into his own frustrations and connected with disaffected Baby Boomers who desperately didn't want to be their parents.

Babe, the Ph.D. candidate protagonist of "Marathon Man," is riddled with these insecurities. He's also got a torture-happy Nazi war criminal on his ass, which ultimately lands him in a dentist's chair for an excruciatingly protracted bit of novocaine-free drilling. So, to capture Babe's hysteria, Hoffman, who was going through a divorce at the time, ran himself ragged (which included making the debauched scene at the notorious Manhattan nightclub Studio 54), and, somehow, held his own with Olivier in a scene for the ages (though not for the squeamish).

There is no "try" to Hoffman's acting. The effort is right there on the surface, and it matches his characters' searching nature. Where do they fit in this world? Do they fit in this world? It's the question Hoffman, through his messed-up characters, keeps asking.